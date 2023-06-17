Excitement over felled tree at Lido Sounds Festival

A tree has apparently been “decapitated” on the festival site at the Urfahranerarktgelände – contrary to the express ban of the city of Linz, as the Green City Councilor Eva Schobesberger complains. According to them, the tree would have been 30 years old. In the course of the preparations for the festival, there were repeated desires to cut down trees or fell them entirely in order to improve visual relationships, especially between the stage and the technology tower. All those responsible in the city made it unmistakably clear that this was out of the question. “It’s so outrageous how irresponsibly the trees on the event site are being treated,” says Schobesberger, announcing the consequences.

Human error

The organizer spoke of “an accident”. In a broadcast it said: “It was discussed with the city of Linz that we could prune the tree a little so that visitors from the audience area have a better view of their favorite bands. Due to miscommunication – pruning instead of cutting – it is closed the unfortunate incident.” You take the “human error of course on our cap”.