Online message – Friday 06/02/2023

Procedural Law | Exclusion of the provision of security when the execution of a trade tax apportionment notice (FG) is suspended

The FG Berlin-Brandenburg has ordered an exclusion of the security deposit when the execution of a trade tax apportionment notice is suspended ( FG Berlin-Brandenburg, decision of April 5, 2023 – 4 V 4019/23 ; appeal allowed).

facts: In the years 2016 to 2018, trade tax assessment notices were issued for the disputed years 2014 to 2016. At the time, the tax office, the applicant and a Brandenburg municipality assumed that the applicant had its management and sole place of business in the Brandenburg municipality concerned. Accordingly, the Brandenburg municipality had set the trade tax for the disputed years. The assessment notices and the trade tax notices had become final and the applicant had paid the trade tax.

Later, in the course of an audit, the tax authorities came to the conclusion that the applicant’s place of business was only a sham in the Brandenburg municipality. In truth, the management and only place of business was to be located in another municipality in another federal state with a higher trade tax rate. On this basis, trade tax apportionment notices were issued in 2022, in which the tax office attributed 0% of the trade tax amounts to the Brandenburg municipality and 100% to the other municipality. At the request of the applicant, who had lodged an objection to the dismemberment notices, the tax office granted the suspension of the execution of the disassembly notices.

After the other municipality had informed the applicant that the subsequent suspension of the execution of the trade tax assessments issued by it would only be granted against security, the applicant applied to the tax office for the exclusion of the security payment almost three months after the tax office had suspended the execution of the separation assessments § 361 paragraph 3 sentence 3 AO. The tax authority took the position that the entry into force of the suspension order would preclude this and that it was not particularly likely that the objection to the splitting notices would be successful.

The FG Berlin-Brandenburg did not agree with this assessment:

The omission of an order for the exclusion of the provision of security § 361 paragraph 3 sentence 3 AO does not become final and blocks a corresponding court decision according to §§ 69 Paragraph 3 Clause 1, 2nd Hs., Paragraph 2 Clause 6 FGO not.

The conditions for the order are in place. According to the case law of the highest court, it is necessary that the challenge of the basic notice (here: the trade tax breakdown notices, which are the basic notices for the determination of trade tax) will be successful with certainty or with a high probability.

This is the case here because no dismantling notices according to §3 28 Trade Tax Act185ff. TO THE should have been issued, but at best allocation notifications § 190 AO would have been considered.

A reinterpretation of the notices § 128 AO is out of the question because, according to the documents, the deadline has passed §§ 189 sentence 3, 190 sentence 2 AO is not preserved. According to this provision, an allocation notice can only be issued if the person entitled to tax (here: the other municipality) has applied for this within a year of the trade tax assessment notice becoming non-appealable.

Those: FG Berlin-Brandenburg, press release from 1.6.2023 (il)

