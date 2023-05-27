EXCLUSIVE – Deutsche Bank, intense trading to raise cash in March turmoil

© Reuters. The logo of Deutsche Bank in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman



FRANKFURT (Reuters) – As banks came under mounting pressure in March, Deutsche Bank (ETR:) has entered into large swap transactions to temporarily shore up liquidity buffers, using a method that has raised concerns from European regulators.

Two sources familiar with the situation said so.

In particular, according to the sources, the German institute would have made swap transactions for billions of euros by exchanging securities for cash and government bonds, which are counted in the bank’s liquidity coverage ratio (LCR). This ratio measures the level of a credit institution’s high-quality liquid assets that can be transformed without any loss.

While a legitimate banking practice, the move highlighted Deutsche Bank’s concerns about the industry turmoil. Having a large liquidity reserve would have reassured investors and customers after the flight of deposits suffered by Credit Suisse and some US banks.

The trading operations attracted the attention of the ECB Supervisory Authority which requested clarifications on the matter from the bank during normal routine discussions.

Even without these specific deals, Deutsche Bank would still have largely exceeded the regulatory requirement of 100% LCR, as well as its target, the sources said, adding that the bank’s liquidity was not an issue.

The important thing for the ECB, they added, is to establish the amount of liquidity a bank has at that moment and what it expects to have in the following months.

The problem is that liquidity can evaporate if short-term operations are not renewed, with the risk of neglecting a long-term vision.

“These things can change very quickly, but as a supervisor I would be concerned if they were done at the end of the quarter, just for embellishment, and I would like to investigate,” said Thorsten Beck, director of the Florence School of Banking and Finance and co-chair of the committee. scientific advisory board of the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB).

Using these operations is not unusual among large banks, but it was flagged by the ECB in a 2019 stress test as a technique used to make a bank appear sounder.

Deutsche Bank’s operations enabled it to post an LCR increase in March, allowing CEO Christian Sewing to highlight the bank’s “resilience” and “strong foundation” to analysts during the presentation of data from the first quarter in April.

Deutsche Bank “actively manages a conservative liquidity profile across a number of metrics,” a spokesperson told Reuters.

The bank’s liquidity level reflected “prudent management in an uncertain market environment” and the late-March increase was “mainly driven by seasonal movements,” they added.

An ECB spokesman did not comment.

(Translated by Chiara Bontacchio, editing Andrea Mandalà)