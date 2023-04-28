Exclusive: Olmedo de Jesús López would be the replacement of Luis Fernando Velasco in the UNGRD

The departure of Luis Fernando Velasco from the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) left the post empty before he arrived at the Ministry of the Interior. The main challenges that the new head of portfolio will have to face include uniting the government bench to materialize the reforms and the National Development Plan proposed by the Petro government, in addition to ordering the agenda and landing the commitments and efforts that the president You must take.

Given this change, the UNGRD was left without a leader, so Gustavo Petro shuffles the cards to replace this position. Sources from the Palace confirmed to KienyKe that the person who would lead the Unit will be the economist, Olmedo de Jesús López.

Who is Olmedo de Jesus Lopez?

López is a person very close to President Gustavo Petro, as he played a fundamental role in his campaign as a candidate for the Presidency in 2018. The possible new director of the UNGRD is an economist from the Latin American Autonomous University. In 2015, he was a candidate, for the Alternative Democratic Pole, for the Governor of Antioquia. He has been a public official and has held elected positions. In addition, he was a public contractor in his capacity as Legal Representative of the El Palmar Community Communication System Corporation in August 2016.