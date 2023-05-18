Home » Exclusive Video丨Xi Jinping Meets with the President of Turkmenistan: Continuously Advance Bilateral Relations to Better Benefit the Two Peoples_Huanghe News
Exclusive Video丨Xi Jinping Meets with the President of Turkmenistan: Continuously Advance Bilateral Relations to Better Benefit the Two Peoples

Exclusive Video丨Xi Jinping Meets with the President of Turkmenistan: Continuously Advance Bilateral Relations to Better Benefit the Two Peoples

On May 18, President Xi Jinping met in Xi’an with President Berdymukhamedov of Turkmenistan, who was in China to attend the China-Central Asia Summit.

Xi Jinping pointed out that President Berdymukhamedov is welcome to attend the China-Central Asia Summit in China. You paid a successful state visit to China in January this year. Together, we announced that we will upgrade our bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, implement a community of shared future at the bilateral level, and open a new chapter in the development of China-Turkey relations. China is willing to work together with Turkey to continuously advance bilateral relations and better benefit the two peoples.

Berdymukhamedov said: “Dear Mr. Chairman, I would like to point out that Turkmenistan and China have carried out close cooperation in various fields. The two sides have actively carried out political dialogues, kept close economic and trade exchanges, and maintained cultural exchanges. Dear Mr. Chairman, I would like to point out that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to and is willing to further strengthen its comprehensive strategic partnership with China based on the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit.”

