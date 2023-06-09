Exdirectivos de Reficar asked to revaluate the fall of $ 2.9 billion

BEFORE the ruling of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), in which it condemned the contracting firm CB&I to pay US$ 1,000 million for cost overruns in the construction of the Cartagena Refinery (Reficar), several former directors of the company who were accused by the Comptroller General to pay $2.9 billion, now they ask to revoke that measure of fiscal responsibility.

In 2021, the Comptroller General of the Republic finalized a fiscal responsibility ruling for $2.9 billion against five former Reficar officials, seven members of its Board of Directors and four contractors, due to the greater amounts invested in the modernization from the refinery.

According to the Comptroller’s Office, at the time, it was found that “there is certainty of the damage to public property, as well as the causal link between the behavior of those declared responsible for tax purposes and the damage caused to the treasury.”

However, with the ICC measure, this situation turned 180 degrees.

Some Reficar board members (Javier Gutiérrez, Orlando Cabrales and Reyes Reinoso), indicated that the arbitration ruling issued by the International Court against CB&I for more than 1 billion dollars “ratifies the responsibility of the contractor for the breach of the obligations of the EPC contract celebrated for the expansion and modernization of the Cartagena refinery”.

During the processes carried out in Colombia before the control bodies, it was always stated that the refinery cost more than budgeted due to special and, mainly, breaches by the contractor CB&I. And also due to unforeseen events such as the strike, the winter and because the initial cost calculated by the contractor was greatly underestimated.

The request

Yesterday, four former directors and five former employees of the Cartagena Refinery (Reficar) signed a statement asking the Comptroller General of the Republic to reassess a fiscal responsibility ruling against them for the refinery corruption case.

The statement was signed by the members of the Board of Directors declared as fiscal responsible: Javier Genaro Gutiérrez Pemberthy, Pedro Alfonso Rosales Navarro, Uriel Salazar Duque, Diana Constanza Calixto Hernández.

While the former officials who also signed the request were: Orlando José Cabrales Martínez, Carlos Eduardo Bustillo Lacayo, Andrés Virgilio Riera Burelli, Magda Nancy Manosalva Cely and Reyes Reinoso Yanes.

According to the former employees of Reficar, the amount of the judgment for US$1,000 million is equivalent to $4.2 billion today that Reficar will recover with the award. They allege that this amount far exceeds the fiscal damage of $2.9 trillion determined by the Comptroller General of the Republic.

Back

According to the statement, “the ruling verifies that the decisions of the board of directors and the administration of Reficar that were taken throughout the construction of the project, including the budgetary additions adopted within the framework of rigorous exchange controls, were supported and their sole objective was to finish the largest industrial initiative in the history of Colombia. After the constant and repetitive breaches of CB&I, the board of directors and the administration of Reficar were always clear that the project had to be finished so as not to be left with a white elephant, and that the corresponding claims would then be made, as was done before the International Court”.

They also resumed the decision of the Attorney General’s Office that closed the investigation against the former directors.

In fact, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation investigated for more than eight years the conduct of the members of the Reficar board of directors and that of the administration officials linked to these investigations regarding the increase in the budget and the extension of the schedule of the project. Then it concluded that there was no malicious or culpable conduct (not even in the mildest degrees) and verified the due diligence of all those investigated.

In addition, he highlighted the performance of the members of the Reficar board of directors and administration officials; he firmly ruled out the existence of any act of corruption; and he highlighted the importance for the country of having achieved the completion of that refinery, highlighting the actions of the decision-makers and the decisions that were made.

The resources

Regarding the use that both Ecopetrol and Reficar will give to the US$ 1,000 million, although no decision was made on the matter, EL NUEVO SIGLO consulted with some experts on the matter.

The former Minister of Finance, Juan Carlos Echeverry, who was president of Ecopetrol when the lawsuit was filed before the ICC, said that the resources “go to Reficar, and are part of this year’s income. They go through Reficar utilities and then Ecopetrol, before being able to get their hands on the resources”.

For his part, the former Minister of Finance, Juan Camilo Restrepo, said about the possible use of the US$ 1,000 million by Ecopetrol, that “I don’t know; I imagine that it incorporates them into its normal investment programs”.

In the document, they also highlight that, thanks to the ruling in favor, Reficar will receive a large sum of money that will allow them to solve the fiscal damage generated by the cost overruns of the works.

Yesterday Reficar said in a statement that “this decision is positive for the country’s interests in terms of financing the country’s energy transition.”

The company maintained that “the Arbitral Tribunal, at the request of Reficar, proceeded to liquidate the EPC Contract between the two parties, and in this sense resolves the dispute over the costs of the EPC Contract. With this decision, Reficar and all Colombians can have certainty about the resources invested in the construction of the refinery”.

Likewise, Reficar reaffirmed its role in the hydrocarbons sector, noting that, since the operation began, the country has stopped importing fuels worth US$ 15.5 billion.

“The Cartagena refinery is one of the strategic assets for the country’s energy self-sufficiency; During the last years, thanks to its operation, Colombia has stopped importing fuels worth US$ 15,500 million. Reficar is a promoter of the fair and safe energy transition. Colombia wins with this decision,” he pointed out.

Former Minister Echeverry said that in 2009 the contractor had said that he could build the refinery for 3,777 million dollars and would finish it in 3 years. But it ended up costing more than double and construction took 6 years.

The arbitration process was initiated through a request filed by Reficar in March 2016, when he was CEO of Ecopetrol”.

CB&I’s Responsibility

From Reficar, some details were given about the arbitration award that was made known in recent hours and in which it was ruled in its favor in the arbitration court that it held against CB&I for the EPC contract which referred to the expansion and modernization of the Cartagena Refinery.

In the first place, it was stated that said ruling, which was issued from the International Arbitration Court, New York headquarters, of the International Chamber of Commerce, was generated unanimously, confirming the responsibility of the CB&I contractor when failing to comply with its obligations of the EPC Contract, qualifying the breach of the contractor by way of gross negligence.

Secondly, it was stated that “the Arbitral Tribunal was made up of 3 of the most recognized and experienced international arbitrators in construction and infrastructure disputes: Sir Vivian Ramsey, former judge of the High Court of England and Wales, Juan Fernández-Armesto , with a history of more than 125 commercial courts and Andrés Jana, vice president of the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce”.

Third, it was reiterated that the Arbitral Tribunal ordered CB&I to pay in favor of Reficar of more than 1,000 million dollars, plus the corresponding interest accrued since December 31, 2015, adding that “in the same way, the court dismissed CB&I claims for about $400 million.”

Fourth, it was reported that, at the request of Reficar, the Arbitral Tribunal liquidated the EPC contract with the CB&I contractor.

Finally, from the refinery it was expressed that with the ruling the country can have certainty about the resources invested in the construction of the refinery, adding that, thanks to the Cartagena Refinery, in recent years Colombia has stopped importing fuels worth $15.5 billion.