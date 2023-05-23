Execution and verification of the application of the TSJE Resolution on National Elections begins

The Superior Court of Electoral Justice opened this Tuesday the process of execution and verification of the application of the Resolution so that the proxies follow the computations made in previous weeks or votes to be computed or missing tables. The representatives of the TSJE who accompanied the task were the director of Political Financing, Christian Ruíz Díaz; the director of the Judicial Secretariat, Lourdes Rojas; the director of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), Fausto von Streber and the vice director of TIC, Dominick Ramirez.

Ruiz Diaz explained that the day, which began on Tuesday the 23rd, is to continue the Electoral Schedule, in view of the Interlocutory Orders that resolve the different challenges presented by representatives of political organizations during the final counts. “During this working day, we will proceed to verify these challenges to continue with the loading process of both the validated polling stations and those related to the votes to be computed,” explained the Director of Political Financing.

The Director of the Judicial Secretariat explained that the TSJE, through the Interlocutory Orders, studied the claims presented by the proxies as well as gave resolutions of the votes to be counted that were not assigned in the Provisional Count procedure or the missing tables. According to what Rojas explained, the missing polling stations are those whose tally sheets were not processed due to a lack in one of the envelopes displayed in the counts.

On the other hand, the ICT deputy director indicated that the work system to streamline the data loading process is divided, initially, into 4 work tables where, in addition to the proxies, there will be an official who will operate the computer system , as well as an official of the Judicial Secretariat in charge of collating the necessary materials, such as the scrutiny records and the voting records to be computed.

“Today we will confirm the calculations, in the case of the missing tables we will enter what was resolved by the TSJE” explained Ramírez, and then move on to another work table that has terminals that will scan the tally sheets.

The working day was developed, up to this moment, with the departments of Capital, Concepción, San Pedro, Cordillera, Guairá, Caaguazú and Caazapá. It is expected to conclude this procedure on Tuesday the 23rd. At the same time, the Judicial Secretariat has copies of the departmental Interlocutory Orders so that the representatives of the political organizations can have them, as well as be notified of the issuance of the documents.

Source: News portal of the Superior Court of Electoral Justice (TSJE).