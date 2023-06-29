Executive announces decree on readjustment of the current minimum wage

The Executive Power decreed this Thursday, the readjustment to Gs. 2,680,373 of the current legal minimum wage, which means a readjustment of 5.1% expressed in an increase of Gs. 130,066.

With this readjustment, the current minimum wage remains in Gs. 103,091.

In addition to the readjustment of the minimum wage, which reaches some 400,000 workers, this amount also adjusts the minimum wage for specific activities, such as transporters, the agricultural and livestock sector.

The readjustment was announced after the publication of decree 9,584/23 and will come into effect as of July 1.

The calculation is made annually), based on the variation of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the measurement of inflation carried out month by month by the Central Bank of Paraguay. The readjustments are proposed in the month of June of each year by the National Council of Minimum Wages (Conasam), in accordance with Article 255 of the Labor Code.

Source: IP Agency news portal.

