Executive enacts Law that authorizes financing of potable water and sanitation for Lambaré and Ciudad del Este

The Executive enacted the Law that authorizes the loan of USD 115,000,000 from the Inter-American Development Bank and USD 68,126,234 from the Cooperation of the Government of Japan for the financing of drinking water and sanitation for Lambaré and Ciudad del Este, highlighted this Tuesday the Engineer Hugo Ruiz from the Ministry of Public Works and Communications.

He explained that the law was enacted establishing a conditional credit line for investment projects and loan contracts between Paraguay and the IDB for USD 105 million and with Official Credit Institution of Spain for USD 60 million for drinking water and sanitation projects for Asunción and Lambaré.

He explained that in the case of the Eastern Metropolitan Area, the objective of the initiative is to preserve the water resources of R. Paraná and the Guaraní aquifer and improve the quality of life of the population of the CDE and Pdte districts. Franco, will benefit nearly 250,000 compatriots.

He stated that it is estimated that only 24% of the population of Ciudad del Este has access to drinking water supplied by the Paraguayan Sanitation Services Company and ITAIPU Binacional.

He assured that this represents some 80,000 people, approximately of the total of 400,000 who live in the tenth department of the country.

He added that for Lambaré, the project aims to eliminate the 13 direct discharges of untreated sewage effluents into the Paraguay River and install a Wastewater Treatment Plant to preserve the quality of water resources such as the R. Paraguay and the Patiño Aquifer.

Finally, he stressed that this will improve the quality of life of the inhabitants of Lambaré. The program will fully benefit Lambaré and parts of Asunción, Fernando and Villa Elisa, reaching more than 335,000 inhabitants.