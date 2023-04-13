Head of State repudiated the fascist hate campaigns that took place against the former president of the CNE Tibisay Lucena.

From the Sucre room of the Casa Amarilla, in the city of Caracas, the President of the Republic, Nicolas Maduro and several members of his executive cabinet, attended this Wednesday the Burning Chapel in honor of Tibisay Lucena.

The head of state repudiated the “fascist campaigns of hate” that he assured there were against the former CNE president. “She raised the courage, bravery and patriotism of the Venezuelan woman,” she said.

“(It was) the fascists who imposed this campaign of intolerance, hatred, and human aggression without limits of any kind, but their integrity (was) truly admirable, motivating, for all of us who have been there during these years,” said the leader.

The event is also attended by the first lady, Cilia Flores; the Executive Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, members of the public powers, ministers of the executive cabinet, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in the country, as well as family, friends and colleagues who say a last goodbye to the former rector of the National Electoral Council (CNE).

Upon announcing the physical departure of Tibisay Lucena, the Venezuelan Head of State spoke on his Twitter account @NicolasMaduro, describing Lucena as a “patriot, defender of democracy and education in our country.”

In a second message, the National President recalled that Lucena “was a woman of great temper, who remained loyal to her principles and ideals, always defending the just causes of the people. Hers and Venezuelans will always remember her for her integrity and moral strength.

Earlier, the Executive Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, from Capilla Ardiente, remembered her as a Venezuelan patriot and a front-line soldier, who also managed to direct an “electoral power in the most oppressive hours that our Republic has experienced”, in the face of powers foreigners and foreign governments that “came against the homeland, in the most oppressive moments (…) A passionate woman, a lover of nature,” she expressed when rescuing Lucena’s passionate character and great sensitivity.

She was “so much life that served to shine other lives and that is how Tibisay led this country in moments of political turbulence where fascism was trying to ignore the Venezuelan people.”

“She was an exemplary minister until the last second of her life (…) with a great sense of social justice and peace Sister of life, sister of this country: You go up high, you will be an example of what loyalty and firmness mean for their homeland”, said the person who also served as Minister of University Education.

Lucena was born in Barquisimeto, Lara state, on April 26, 1959 and studied Sociology at the Central University of Venezuela (UCV). He was in charge of the CNE for 14 years, in the period 2006-2020.

In September of that year, she was appointed rector of the Experimental University of the Arts (Unearte), a job she carried out until October 2021, when President Nicolás Maduro appointed her Minister for University Education.

At that time, the Dignitary expressed that “his extensive experience and pedagogical vocation will contribute to raising the quality of education for national development.”

