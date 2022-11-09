Why is the Municipality of Vittorio Veneto losing so many officials? Perhaps because, as former mayor Roberto Tonon asserts, the environment is not very compatible? Or why – as the mayor Antonio Miatto says, on the contrary – “our collaborators are so good that they are requested by other organizations or they win competitions”?

The fact is that the municipal offices in Piazza del Popolo are desertifying. The last to lift the anchors was Maria Cristina Scalet, who, after coordinating various sectors, was recently engaged in the delicate sector of urban planning.

Vittoriese, Scalet will go to work in Feltre, in that town hall. The Belluno area has attracted various managers from Vittorio Veneto. Wanda Antoniazzi, for many years the maximum head of the technical office of the Municipality, after a conflict over her duties, preferred to change scenery: she went to Mogliano and today she directs the town planning office of the province of Belluno.

Piergiorgio Tonon, already a close collaborator in the Da Re administration, also arrived in the Municipality, also in Belluno; in the capital of the nearby province he now chairs the technical office.

Sergio Gallo, who dealt with culture and social services in Vittorio Veneto, assumed similar responsibilities in the Municipality of Belluno. Giorgia Elvassore is another official who took off from Piazza del Popolo; in Villorba you manage the accounting office. Roberto Gava, head of the Ced, has also chosen another destination.

About half a dozen police officers who have taken off in recent years, including the deputy commander Rosaria Gelardi. Not to mention, finally, the turnover of municipal secretaries. Lorenzo Traina left Vittorio Veneto at the time to settle first in Treviso and then in the Region with the president Luca Zaia.

On the banks of the Sile, Traina was replaced by Lino Nobile, who was in fact secretary to Vittorio Veneto. Nobile was replaced by Mirko Bertolo, who however remained on the upper floors of Piazza del Popolo for only a few months.

«I ask the councilor for personnel, but above all the mayor – Tonon intervenes – how can such a serious impoverishment of professionalism be explained in a city that in the past attracted the very best of professionals. We wonder why officials who reside in the city are also leaving, and who obviously cannot make a career here ».

Mayor Antonio Miatto gives an interpretation of these escapes which is the opposite of that of his predecessor. “If we have so many officials who have the opportunity to impose themselves with their professionalism in even greater responsibilities, it simply means that our Municipality is a forge of qualified professional experiences. Not only that, it also means that we have been able to choose the most qualified collaborators, as demonstrated by the general secretaries who have been promoted to other positions ».