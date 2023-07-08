EXEMPLARY SENTENCE FOR FEMINICIDE OF YPEJHÚ « News cde

SALTO DEL GUAIRÁ (Special envoy) The Curuguaty fiscal agent, Christian Roig, in an oral and public trial, obtained a sentence of 24 years in prison for a man who was found guilty of the femicide of his ex-concubine. The incident occurred in a house located in the Virgen de Fátima neighborhood, in the city of Ypejhú, on November 21, 2018.

The accusation had been formulated by the fiscal agent Elvia Chávez, who founded the presentation in which the suspect, César Susano Montanía Villagra, attacked his ex-partner with a knife and a hammer, they were taken from the scene as evidence .

The background of the case revealed that the woman, some time ago, had separated from Montanía Villagra due to the violence exerted by the man against her. After analyzing the evidence presented by the Public Ministry, the Salto del Guairá Sentencing Court, chaired by Judge Sofía Jiménez and made up of Judges Hugo Medina and Bonifacio Rojas, sentenced Montanía Villagra to 24 years in prison.

comment

comment

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

