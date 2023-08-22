Exetat 2023: Kinshasa-Funa records 7 winners

A total of 7 laureates are registered in the educational province of Kinshasa-Funa at the State Examination 2023 edition.

They are Kana Wanga Rebecca from Toyokana High School with 84%, Mulumba Somay Winner, from Saint Antoine Institute with 83%, Diafuana Kuyitulu Gradie from the Trois Etoiles school complex with 84%, Batubandile Badibanga Davina from IPC Selembao with 73%.

There is also the student Makua Sango Noella , from Toyokana High School with 80%, Ngalula Tshimanga Miradie, from Toyokana High School with 80% as well as Kabeya Katende Brunel of Moanda Institute with 79%.

In addition to the educational province of Kinshasa Funa, the Ministry of Primary, Secondary and Technical Education (EPST) also published the results of Kinshasa Plateau, Kwango 1, Maï-Ndomne 2, Lualaba 2 and Kasaï Oriental 1.

Since August 18, the results of the 2023 State Examination have been gradually published by groups of 6 different educational provinces.

