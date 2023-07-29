Exhibition on Santa Marta inaugurated in honor of his birthday

The opening of the artistic exhibition will take place this Saturday, July 29, starting at 2:00 in the afternoon at the Art Museum of the San Juan Nepomuceno Cultural Center.

The University of Magdalena joins the celebration activities for the 498th birthday of the city of Santa Martawith the inauguration of two exhibitions that highlight the history, culture and art that have characterized and exalted the name of this capital.

through the Museum of Art, Unimagdalena will open the exhibitions “Santa Marta, city dialogues through art and memory” and “Sea, Art, Culture and Peace for the coexistence for the conservation of our rivers and seas”.

“Santa Marta, city dialogues through art and memory” is an exhibition that highlights the visual representation made by artists, historians and tourism managers, in different periods of the citymaking an x-ray of the relationship of its inhabitants with this capital.

This exhibition has more than 30 workss, among which photography, drawing, digital printing, watercolorvideo art, as well as objects of urban memory, such as minted coins and books.

The Unimagdalena Art Museum is open from Monday to Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The inauguration will take place this Saturday, July 29, the name day of Santa Martastarting at 2:00 p.m. at the Alma Mater Art Museum, located in the Centro Cultural St. John Nepomuceno.

Sea, Art, Culture and Peace

The exhibition ‘Sea, Art, Culture and Peace for coexistence for the conservation of our Rivers and Seas’was born as an academic and cultural proposal from the University of Magdalena and is led by the Vice-Rector for Extension and Social Projection and its Museum of Art.

These artistic samples have the participation of historians, plastic artists, cultivators, tourist managers, who found the best inspiration in Santa Marta.

In this opportunity participating artists from the district, he department and official and private educational institutions of Santa Martalike the cultural entities, focused on the marine theme.

Through this theme, the critical, original and creative perspectivewith different interpretations and techniques so that the general public can enjoy these aesthetic reflections.

This connection of the historical memory and the world of artare amalgams that feed the imaginary of the academic community led by the current university government under the 2020-2024 Government Plan ‘For a STILL University + Inclusive and Innovative’ by Rector Pablo Vera Salazar.

