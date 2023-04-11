EDUCATION

In order to demonstrate the skills of the students of the educational institution, exhibitions and open houses were held, which were aimed at parents, students and teachers.

Students from the American Boarding School participate in fairs and exhibitions.

For the month of Science, Art and Culture, the Educational Unit “Pensionado Americano International School”, announced the learning acquired by students at all educational levels, from Nursery to 3rd year of Baccalaureate in the subjects of: English, mathematics, language, chemistry, among others. The activity was carried out through exhibitions and open houses. The initial level (Nursey, Prekinder and Kinder) exposed their learning in the various areas of English, body expression, mathematics and reading. “The activities that the children did are the ‘Fruit festival’ (dance of the fruits); fashion show with recycled material; poems; program with the neighborhood of El Chavo and a mini market”, mentioned Sebastián Uvidia, teacher of the English area.

The program was attended by parents and more institutions such as: “José María Román”, ITS “Carlos Cisneros”, “Camilo Gallegos Toledo” and more. In addition, it was detailed by Uvidia, that each school year different events are held, both academic and cultural, that is, these activities are carried out to reinforce the knowledge of our students. “(…) The next event to prepare is for Mother’s Day, each course will prepare choirs, choreography and more,” he said.

“The importance of carrying out these workshops lies in the fact that students show their skills, their knowledge and what they have learned, while they develop and lose their fear of being in front of an audience; On the other hand, as an institution we make ourselves known and invite more children to join the ‘Pensionado Americano’ family, where we teach our students to lead”, he concluded.