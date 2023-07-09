Home » Exiled Cuban YouTuber Reveals Harassment by State Security and Escapes to Miami After Reporting on Matanzas Supertanker Base Fire




Young Cuban YouTuber, Duanys Moreno, who reported on the initial days of the fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, has recently sought refuge in Miami after facing harassment from State Security. The 23-year-old Moreno, a Geodesy and Cartography graduate, ran a YouTube channel focused on aviation and had participated in projects related to contingency plans for Supertanker tanks.

In an interview with journalist Javier Díaz from Univision, Moreno mentioned that he decided to broadcast videos during the fire because people in Cuba were disoriented and unaware of what was happening. He aimed to inform and guide people on evacuation procedures and the real-time developments of the incident.

However, Moreno’s efforts to keep the public informed resulted in his detention by State Security officials. He was coerced into filming a video assuring the public that the authorities had the situation under control. Recounting his ordeal, Moreno shared, “I was kidnapped on August 9, 2022, by Major Muñiz, head of Counterintelligence in Matanzas, and Lieutenant Dayán Vázquez. I was transferred to the State Security training center, where I was threatened. A prosecutor even demanded an 8-year prison sentence.”

Moreno further alleges that the Security officers attempted to recruit him, and when he refused, they advised him to leave the country if he disagreed with them. The young YouTuber’s last months in Cuba were characterized by harassment from Cuban political police officers and a failed attempt to leave the country.

Ultimately, Moreno managed to escape to Guyana in February and recently arrived in the United States with the help of humanitarian parole. Reflecting on his new life in Miami, he expressed his overwhelming feelings, stating, “Miami has exceeded my expectations.”

The fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base occurred on August 5, after an electrical discharge caused a fuel tank in the industrial area to ignite. The intensity of the incident led to the collapse of four supertankers out of a total of eight, which stored fuel oil and national crude oil.

The fire was officially declared extinguished seven days later, prompting authorities to commence a search for the remains of the 14 individuals who were reported missing while attempting to suppress the flames. The victims included professional firefighters, employees of a military company, pipe drivers, and young recruits serving in Active Military Service.

In total, the tragic event resulted in the loss of 17 lives and left over 100 individuals injured. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with authorities working to determine the causes and prevent similar accidents in the future.

