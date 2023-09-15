Home » Existence of mobile phone in Central Jail revealed
Web Desk: Inmates in Peshawar Central Jail have smartphones. According to the sources, the use of mobile phones by the prisoners in the Central Jail Peshawar has increased even the videos of the Central Jail have also started going viral on social media.
The Superintendent of Central Jail says in this regard that the charge was taken 2 months ago, the task of fixing the affairs of the jail has been assigned. Despite the ban on mobile phones in the Central Jail, there are complaints about their use.
He said that there are 4,000 prisoners here, the prison has a huge influx, three to four hundred prisoners go to court every day, there are 400 meetings of prisoners in the prison, in such a situation we do not have mobile locators and jammers. They can play a role in preventing this problem.
He said that the problem like the recovery of mobile phones by conducting a search operation in the Central Jail can be overcome only by the use of modern technology. Purchase is not possible.

