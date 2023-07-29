Exodus: accidents and queues on Italian motorways in the first red dot weekend – News

It is the first Saturday with a red dot on the roads of Italy and, as expected, there are long queues along the main motorway arteries. Here are the particularly critical situations.

Friuli Venezia Giulia: black dot traffic on Autostrade Alto Adriatico, 4km queue at Lisert



First Saturday of summer exodus and black dot traffic on the network managed by Autostrade Alto Adriatico. At 13 in particular there were 4 km of queues at the Lisert barrier on the A4, towards Trieste, with holidaymakers in line mostly heading towards the seaside resorts of Croatia. The protocol developed with the Prefecture was therefore triggered, which advises those who are traveling to exit at the Villesse tollbooth. This morning, columns also formed at the entrance to the Latisana toll booth with tourists returning from the seaside resorts of Bibione and Lignano Sabbiadoro, while along the motorway axis queues were reported at times between San Donà di Piave, Portogruaro and Latisana and between San Giorgio di Nogaro and Palmanova. This morning in East Venice there were an average of 3 thousand transits per hour. Compared to the same Saturday in 2022 (July 30), at 1 pm an increase in transits leaving the toll booths of 4% was detected, i.e. 62,600 against 60,200. According to the concessionaire, the traffic forecasts at the end of the day will therefore be respected with 190,000-195,000 total transits, between entries and exits at the toll booth.

Veneto: two accidents along the A4, queues up to 5 kilometers



Two accidents this morning slowed down the exodus of this Saturday at the end of July on the A4 between Padua and Venice, on a day with heavy traffic forecasts. This was reported by the Venetian motorway concessions (Cav spa). The first episode took place just before 10.00 in Vigonza (Padua), between East Padua and the junction with the A57 in Dolo (Venice), involving several cars and with no injuries. The device implemented by Cav for these exodus days made it possible to clear the roadway in a short time, with the rapid intervention of Polstrada, traffic auxiliaries and mechanical emergency vehicles already located along the network. In the meantime, a 5-kilometre queue formed which reached West Padua, in the Brescia-Padua jurisdiction, then being disposed of. Before 11.30, a second accident caused up to 3 kilometers of queues on the same eastern carriageway, on the Mestre bypass: a single car was involved, which ended up against the safety barriers between the Spinea and Martellago-Scorzè junctions. The driver was injured, taken over by the 118 doctors. Traffic in the direction of Trieste remains intense in all areas. Tomorrow and Monday morning, a yellow dot is expected for the first returns towards Milan.

Abruzzo: A14, 7 km queue between Val di Sangro and Ortona to the north



At about 12:45, on the A14 motorway, in the section between Val di Sangro and Ortona towards breaking latest news, there are 7 km queue caused by a car that went up in flames at km 410, where traffic currently travels in one lane. The fire has now been extinguished. According to a note from Autostrade, the fire brigade, emergency mechanics, patrols of the traffic police and the personnel of the 7th section of breaking latest news of Autostrade per l’Italia attended the scene of the event.

For further information ANSA Agency Gasoline exceeds 2.5 euros per liter on motorways – Mondo Motori – Ansa.it Prices of petrol and diesel soaring, to the point that on some motorways green gas prices have already broken through the 2.5 euro mark per litre. This was revealed by Assoutenti, which publishes the map of fuel prices in Italy. (HANDLE)

Marche: 4 injured on the A14 between Pedaso and Grottammare, queues at times



Four people were injured in a road accident involving two cars, which took place this morning along the A14 motorway, on the southern carriageway, between Pedaso and Grottammare at km 290. Medical and mechanical assistance, the fire brigade intervened , the patrols of the Traffic Police and the staff of the Seventh Section of breaking latest news of Autostrade per l’Italia. The wounded were transported to the emergency room of the San Benedetto del Tronto hospital. Initially the traffic was moved to a single lane and there were 7 kilometers of queues in the direction of breaking latest news. Currently in the section between Porto San Giorgio-Fermo and San Benedetto del Tronto there are queues at times due to the intense traffic.

Liguria: 6 km queue on the A10 between the border and the Ventimiglia barrier



There are six kilometers of queues on the A10 Autostrada dei Fiori, between the border with France and the Ventimiglia barrier, in the direction of Italy, due to intense traffic. Furthermore, there are two kilometers of queues between Bordighera and the border due to heavy traffic; four kilometers between Pietra Ligure and Feglino to which are added an equal number between Finale Ligure and Spotorno, always in the direction of Genoa, but this time due to a recovery of vehicles. Still on the A10, there is also a queue between Genova Pra’ and the A10/A7 Milan-Genoa junction due to heavy traffic. Autostrade advises coming from Ventimiglia to exit at Genova Aeroporto.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

