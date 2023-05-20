Home » Exodus Plan: Autosur, Suba and Calle 80 register high traffic flow
News

Exodus Plan: Autosur, Suba and Calle 80 register high traffic flow

by admin
Exodus Plan: Autosur, Suba and Calle 80 register high traffic flow

For this festive weekend in which Ascension Day is commemorated, the Ministry of Mobility launched a special operation in the exit and entry corridors of Bogotá, to guarantee the exodus and safe return of the thousands of travelers who They will leave for other municipalities and cities in the country.

Precisely, the projections of the Ministry of Mobility indicate that 611,000 cars and motorcycles will leave the city and 503,000 cars and motorcycles will enter Bogotá, through the 9 exit and entrance road corridors to the capital of the country.

For this reason, the Traffic Management Center (CGT) will monitor the entrances and exits of the city, as well as the measurement of average speeds and vehicle volumes.

More than 600 units, including the Traffic Police, Civil Traffic Agents and the Guide Group, will be on the city’s roads this weekend carrying out work to control and prevent accidents in addition to helping speed up traffic.

At this time, the entry and exit corridors of the city that register a high vehicular flow are:

See also  Al-Burhan is discussing with the Egyptian ambassador to Sudan the acceleration of the process of supplying electricity to Sudan from the Republic of Egypt

You may also like

Strong legal foundation for online shops

Yuexiu District Marriage Registry’s Chinese-style weddings are popular-...

“It’s painful what we went through”

After 10 years ‘Futurama’ will have a new...

Four candidates in the mayoral election in Hildburghausen

WhatsApp now has the option to edit messages...

Government would not lower the salary contribution pillar...

High damage after floods in parts of Italy...

Time Up, Imran Khan | Independent Urdu

Behind bars were three men investigated for sexual...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy