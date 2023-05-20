Exodus Plan: Autosur, Suba and Calle 80 register high traffic flow

For this festive weekend in which Ascension Day is commemorated, the Ministry of Mobility launched a special operation in the exit and entry corridors of Bogotá, to guarantee the exodus and safe return of the thousands of travelers who They will leave for other municipalities and cities in the country.

Precisely, the projections of the Ministry of Mobility indicate that 611,000 cars and motorcycles will leave the city and 503,000 cars and motorcycles will enter Bogotá, through the 9 exit and entrance road corridors to the capital of the country.

For this reason, the Traffic Management Center (CGT) will monitor the entrances and exits of the city, as well as the measurement of average speeds and vehicle volumes.

More than 600 units, including the Traffic Police, Civil Traffic Agents and the Guide Group, will be on the city’s roads this weekend carrying out work to control and prevent accidents in addition to helping speed up traffic.

At this time, the entry and exit corridors of the city that register a high vehicular flow are: