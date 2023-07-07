Home » Exoprimal, crossplay will have a major limitation on launch
The functionalities crossplay Of Exoprimal they will have an important limitation at launch: Capcom has announced that there will be no problem in terms of matchmaking, but the creation of parties must comply with certain conditions.

Specifically, users will be able to create party with other players only within these platform groups:

Gruppo 1: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows
Gruppo 2: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5
Gruppo 3: Steam

A situation destined to change?

In announcing this inconvenience, the Exoprimal developers have explained that they are working to identify solutions that allow extend crossplay to group creation as wellbut that this may take some time.

Anyway, soon Capcom should publish the update roadmap coming to the game, to outline how it will be supported post-launch.

