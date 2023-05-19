Exoprimal: Players will be able to choose between PvE and PvP for the final missions

The beta of Exoprimalthe online game from Capcom, was appreciated when it was released in March 2023. Of course, there was no shortage of criticism, including the fact that there was an obligation to play PvP in some final missions. The development team has heard the published and has now announced that there will also be a option for PvE in the full game.

Precisely, Exoprimal players will be able to decide whether to play in PvP, PvE or whether to randomly choose the last mission in Dino Survival. In the event that PvE is chosen, it will be a race to see who completes the objectives first, so as to have to beat the enemy in speed.

Additionally, Capcom says it plans to put some “corrections” for those players who want to totally have fun with PvP. Unfortunately it is not clear what the developers mean as no other information has been given about it.

We remind you that Exoprimal will be published on July 14, 2023 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Finally, here is ours of the open beta of the Capcom shooter with dinosaurs