“Exorcist” director William Friedkin dies at 87

Los Angeles: Film director William Friedkin is dead. He died at the age of 87. He became known to a wide audience through his film “The French Connection” from 1971. Two years later, Friedkin directed the horror film The Exorcist. The director received an Oscar for “French Connection” and a Golden Globe for “Exorcist”. In 2013 he was awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival. (BR24 radio news 07.08.2023 22:45)

