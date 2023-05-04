Home » EXO’s Kai holds a free fan meeting before enlisting… A gift for fans “Live on YouTube”
EXO's Kai holds a free fan meeting before enlisting… A gift for fans "Live on YouTube"

EXO’s Kai holds a free fan meeting before enlisting… A gift for fans “Live on YouTube”

▲ Kai. (Source = EXO official SNS)

EXO’s Kai meets fans one last time before enlisting through a free fan meeting.

On the 4th, SM Entertainment, the agency of EXO, announced through the fan community platform Wilderness Club, “We have prepared a place for Kai and EXO-L (fandom name) to be together at the Yes24 Live Hall at 7 pm on the 9th.”

The agency said, “Because the hall is a small space, only members of the official paid fan club (EXO-L Ace 3, Ace 2) can apply for it in advance and proceed for free.” said.

He continued, “This is a place prepared for the people who love Kai to be together, so please understand even if there are many shortcomings.”

Earlier, on the 3rd, the previous day, SM announced the news of Kai’s enlistment. He was preparing for a comeback with a full lineup, so many fans couldn’t hide their shock. Kai’s sudden enlistment is said to be due to a recent change in the Military Manpower Administration’s regulations.

As a result, Kai entered the army training center on the 11th, received basic military training, and served as a social worker.

As the news spread, Kai couldn’t hide his disappointment either. On the same afternoon, through his SNS live broadcast, he said, “It’s a pity. I prepared a lot, but I couldn’t show it, so that’s the biggest pity,” she said, showing tears.

