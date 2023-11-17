Expanding Horizons: Global Entrepreneurs Embrace China’s Hi-Tech Fair

The China International High-tech Achievements Fair, also known as the Hi-Tech Fair, has reached a new milestone in terms of scale and international participation. This year’s fair saw the largest representation of enterprise representatives from various countries and regions, all eager to explore China’s development opportunities in the field of technology and innovation.

One notable delegation at the fair was a group of Austrian start-up companies, attending the event for the first time. The representatives were amazed by the advancements in technology and high-end manufacturing that they witnessed at the fair. Michael Hofmann Richter, a robotics company representative, expressed his astonishment at the use cases for laser engraving and automation, which he found to be incredible and not something commonly seen in Europe.

Similarly, Thomas Stadler, another representative of Austrian start-ups, was impressed by China’s innovation capabilities and technological strength, which surpassed his previous imaginations.

The fair, which attracted participation from over 100 countries and regions, including a record-high number from Austria, has proven to be a platform for international cooperation and exchange. The Austrian start-up representatives expressed optimism about the Chinese market and their confidence in future collaboration opportunities. They viewed the fair as an avenue to seek development opportunities and establish partnerships in China.

Leiner Schultehays, another Austrian start-up representative, highlighted the innovative and energetic atmosphere at the fair, filled with artificial intelligence and related applications. He emphasized the importance of reliable partners for the improvement of their products and saw China as a perfect place for such partnerships.

Chiara Weizmann, also from the Austrian delegation, expressed her hope for increased opportunities to connect with China and engage in cooperative ventures, recognizing the impact of technological innovation on economic development.

The presence of the Austrian start-ups at the Hi-Tech Fair exemplifies the growing international interest and confidence in China’s technological advancements and innovation. As the fair continues to expand its “circle of friends” in the global technology community, the potential for international collaboration and exchange in this arena is set to further flourish.

