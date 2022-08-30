Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 30th Topic: Expanding scale, focusing on green, highlighting technology… A first look at the highlights of the 2022 Service Trade Fair

Xinhua News Agency reporters Yan Fujing, Yao Junfang, Wang Linlin

From August 31st to September 5th, the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services, with the annual theme of “Service Cooperation to Promote Development, Green Innovation and Welcome the Future”, will be held in the National Convention Center and Shougang Park in a combination of online and offline methods. . Rich exhibition content, prominent green themes, and dazzling cutting-edge technological achievements… This service trade fair has many highlights.

Larger scale, content upgrade

This is the location of the second phase of the National Convention Center taken during the media camp of the Service Trade Fair on August 28.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Cai Yang

The total offline exhibition area is 152,000 square meters, an increase of 26,000 square meters over the previous session; more than 400 Fortune 500 and international leading companies participated in offline exhibitions, and the overall internationalization rate reached 20.8%; as of August 22, it has been 71 countries and international organizations have confirmed to appear at the 2022 CIFTIS Comprehensive Exhibition… The larger scale and richer content of the exhibition has become a highlight of this CIFTIS.

This CIFTIS has set up a variety of forum links. During the conference, 7 summit forums, 128 special forums and 5 side events will be held. The summit forums carried out exchanges and discussions on topics such as new trends in the opening up of trade in services, facilitation of trade in services from the perspective of multinational companies, high-quality development of e-commerce, and accelerating the recovery of the tourism industry.

At the relevant summit forums, the new national e-commerce demonstration bases in 2022 will be announced and awarded, and special reports such as “China Service Trade Development Report 2021″ and “Digital Trade Development and Cooperation 2022” will be released on the spot.

In terms of exhibition settings, the 2022 CIFTIS will set up 9 thematic exhibitions outside the comprehensive exhibition, of which the theme of environmental services will be newly exhibited this year. It is worth noting that, from the six Beijing Fairs from 2012 to 2019, to the Service Trade Fair since 2020, the Service Trade Fair has gone through 10 years. In 2022, the Service Trade Fair will set up a special area for the China Service Trade Achievement Exhibition in the comprehensive exhibition hall of the National Convention Center to review the 10-year development history and achievements and contributions of China‘s service trade since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

“The 10-year service trade fair is also the 10-year period of rapid development of my country’s service trade.” Sheng Qiuping, vice minister of commerce, said that at present, the global epidemic has repeatedly fluctuated, the international environment is uncertain and unstable factors have increased, and the world economic recovery is fragile and weak. It is of special significance to hold the 2022 CIFTIS as scheduled in this context.

“Green” and “Double Carbon”, with bright spots

In the 2022 Service Trade Fair, “green” will become a bright color.

In order to actively respond to the national “dual carbon” strategic goal, this year’s Service Trade Fair will focus on the theme of “dual carbon” and set up a new environmental service exhibition with an area of ​​16,700 square meters in the second phase of the National Convention Center. This is also the second phase of the National Convention Center as Beijing. “First show” after the main media center of the Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics.

“With the theme of “Double-Carbon Empowerment, Revitalizing Innovation Power”, this special exhibition on environmental services will set up five major areas: low-carbon energy, climate and carbon economy, carbon neutrality and green technology, creating a “double-carbon” demonstration city, and environmental protection industry. Special area.” Zhang Zhengyuan, deputy director of the Outreach Office of Beijing International Service Trade Affairs Center, introduced.

The appearance of the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services, taken at the National Convention Center on August 28.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

Here, many Chinese and foreign companies gather to showcase the latest achievements and technological applications in the field of global environmental services: the Sinopec exhibition area will display models of integrated energy stations, degradable materials, etc.; the SPIC exhibition area will focus on clean development and demonstrate the independence of nuclear power. The “Guohe No. 1” model of the chemical achievements; the Toyota exhibition area will display the transformation of hydrogen energy technology related achievements…

The special exhibition on environmental services and the provincial, regional and municipal exhibition areas are jointly set up in the second phase of the National Convention Center, which effectively promotes the positive interaction between the exhibition areas.

“The environmental service exhibition area provides technical solutions for the “dual carbon” goals and implementation paths in various places, and each locality brings high-quality demand to the environmental service exhibition area, which is conducive to achieving win-win cooperation.” The exhibition group of the service trade special class of the Capital Exhibition Group Zhang Tong, the project manager, said.

Cutting-edge technology, surging vitality

At the booth of the Achievement Exhibition of the National Convention Center, the cool “Holographic Floating Display” exhibits attracted attention. This exhibit is an imaging system specially designed for the Service Trade Fair.

“The core technology of the exhibits is large-area holographic optical waveguide plus holographic lens imaging, which can be used in virtual sandboxes, exhibitions and other fields. Smaller areas can also be used in the far, middle and near light fields of Metaverse AR glasses, creating a stronger sense of immersion. experience.” introduced by Hu Shangyu, partner of Sanji Optoelectronics.

On August 28, in the first phase of the National Convention Center, the staff of a booth of the 2022 Service Trade Fair conducted an immersive metaverse collaborative painting demonstration through VR equipment.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Chao

The rapid iterative upgrade of cutting-edge technologies such as big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and AR/VR has penetrated into all aspects of production, circulation, and consumption, greatly improving the tradability of services and enabling digital solutions for trade in services. Vivid presentation. The new elements of digital technology have become a highlight of this year’s Service Trade Fair.

It is understood that a number of cutting-edge scientific and technological achievements such as holographic see-through flat glass, green energy-saving smart cold printing, and Internet of Vehicles data lake solutions will be unveiled at this year’s service trade fair. The latest applications such as digital RMB, artificial intelligence, and metaverse will also be launched. The scene highlights the powerful boost of technological innovation to service trade.

Wang Dongtang, director of the Department of Trade in Services and Commerce and Trade Services of the Ministry of Commerce, said that since its establishment, the CIFTIS has become an important platform for companies from all over the world to display and spread new formats, new models and new ideas for the development of trade in services. This year, hundreds of enterprises and institutions will release their results, injecting new impetus and vitality into the development of service trade.

