Expanding wards and converting ICU wards…County, rural and town medical institutions are fully committed to receiving new crown patients

As the number of people infected with the new coronavirus continues to increase, primary medical institutions are undergoing a severe test. What is the current reception situation of county-level medical institutions? The reporter recently visited Langao County Hospital in Ankang, Shaanxi.

Enlarging wards and county-level hospitals to fully accept new crown patients

Langao County Hospital is the hospital with the most beds and departments in the area, and it is also the main hospital for treating patients infected with the new coronavirus in the county. In the past two weeks, the number of patients received at the peak of fever clinics reached about 300 per day, and the number of patients received tripled compared with usual. On the day of the reporter’s interview, the hospital had admitted and treated more than 170 patients infected with the new coronavirus. The 30 beds in the original Department of Infectious Diseases have been fully occupied, and the hospital urgently converted all the wards of the First Internal Medicine Department and some wards of the Second Internal Medicine Department to the wards for patients infected with the new coronavirus.

Su Shuang, Head Nurse of the First Ward of the Internal Medicine Department of Langao County Hospital: Persevere, the body is slowly recovering, and everything is developing in a good direction.

Zhang Jiyuan, a purchaser of the Pharmacy Department of Langao County Hospital, told the reporter that recently it was the most stressful time since she worked. In the past, their hospital used to purchase once a week. Recently, she has been submitting the demand for antipyretic drugs almost every day, and kept calling suppliers to remind them. ask.

Zhang Jiyuan, Purchaser of the Pharmacy Department of Langao County Hospital: It is said that it can basically return to normal in early January. Now they have replied to us that the goods are slowly starting to arrive in early January, and they will distribute them to us according to a certain amount of demand.

Li Huiyong, Attending Physician of the First Ward of Internal Medicine of Langao County Hospital: The number of outpatient visits and demand for fever clinics is very large, so we reserve over-the-counter medicines for fever, such as ibuprofen, which are in short supply, for fever clinics to use, so as to make resources more reasonable distribution and utilization.

On the day of the reporter’s visit, half of the patients in the ICU ward of Langao County Hospital had been admitted, and the follow-up pressure still existed. During this time, the hospital has decided to convert general wards into ICU wards.

Wang Xin, Chief Physician of the Intensive Care Unit of Langao County Hospital: The general ward was converted into an ICU, and two or three rooms were freed up for conversion ICU and specialized ICU.

In response to the shortage of beds and the shortage of some medicines, the local area has urgently launched corresponding measures to orderly divert patients and concentrate medical resources to treat critically ill patients. At the same time, Langao County Hospital has also used the wards of surgery and other departments as backup wards for patients infected with the new coronavirus.

Chen Shujian, Director of the Medical Affairs Section of the Langao County Health Bureau: We have made research and judgments on the treatment of critically ill patients, focusing on county hospitals, and for critically ill patients, we will allocate corresponding equipment, including ventilators, according to the number of beds converted from the ICU of the county hospital. ECMO these hardware devices. We will also set up a working group to give guidance to the grassroots and every village clinic, so that all medical institutions can make full use of their benefits at critical times.

The number of new crown virus infections in villages and towns has increased, and the local government is fully responding

In addition to county-level hospitals, what is the current situation in township health centers? The reporter also visited a township health center in Langao County, Ankang, Shaanxi.

When the reporter came to the Shimen Town Central Health Center, Xiong Fei, director of the internal medicine department, was seeing an elderly man in his 80s.

Considering that the old man was old and might have a lung infection, Xiong Fei immediately arranged for the old man to be hospitalized for treatment. The reporter learned that in the past two weeks, the Shimen Town Central Health Center had to receive about 150 patients every day at most.

Wang Li, Director of Shimen Town Central Health Center, Langao County: Within a week, we had 829 outpatient visits, an increase of 329 compared with the same period in 2021.

Wang Li told the reporter that the time when patients are most concentrated is also the time when medical staff in the hospital are most infected. Out of the 26 medical staff in the hospital, 24 were infected. The condition improved slightly, and the medical staff returned to work immediately to treat the patients. In the past two days, the number of outpatients has decreased from more than 150 people a week ago to more than 70 people now. All medical staff have also returned to work, and the pressure on follow-up consultations is being eased.

On the day of the reporter’s visit, 24 patients were admitted to the 40 beds of the Shimen Town Central Health Center, including 16 patients infected with the new coronavirus, most of whom were elderly.

Wang Li, Director of Shimen Town Central Health Center, Langao County: Under the state of emergency, we can add 8 to 10 more beds and open 50 beds to the public. Our doctors and nurses will gather the strength of the whole hospital to meet this difficult challenge .

The hospital also uses the combination of traditional Chinese and Western medicine to treat patients. Because of the local tradition of planting traditional Chinese medicine, many people have a sense of trust in traditional Chinese medicine. The traditional Chinese medicine clinic opened by the hospital a few years ago played an important role this time.

Wang Li, Director of the Central Health Center of Shimen Town, Langao County: We currently have 411 kinds of traditional Chinese medicine in the warehouse of traditional Chinese medicine. The combination of traditional Chinese and Western medicine is used for diagnosis and treatment, and the effect is relatively obvious.