Expansion of Autobahn 3 should be decided by Friday – Rhineland – News

With a walk through the Ohligser Heide last weekend, residents, environmental organizations and the citizens’ initiative “3 Reichs!” protested against the expansion plans. The A3 is to be expanded from six to eight lanes. The Ohligser Heide and other nature reserves along the motorway would be massively affected.

Cities reject expansion

There has long been resistance to the expansion plans in the region. All cities affected and the chambers of industry and commerce also reject a new permanent construction site on this route. Instead, they want to use the hard shoulder as a fourth lane when traffic is high.

According to a current study, this solution is feasible, can be implemented more quickly and the necessary construction work would only cost a fraction of the money that would be required for an expansion of the A3 would have to be issued.

Federal Transport Minister wants to implement projects quickly

The expansion is one of 144 projects on the so-called Wissing list, which the Federal Ministry of Transport wants to speed up. The traffic light coalition in Berlin had agreed on this. However, the federal states must agree.

NRW -Greens for renovation instead of new construction

A difficult decision for North Rhine-Westphalia’s Minister of Transport, Oliver Krischer from the Greens. He and his party would rather repair the existing autobahns and federal roads than build new ones. Because the renovation backlog in the country is large. Almost 900 bridges alone in NRW are dilapidated and would have to be renovated in the next ten years.

How the State Minister of Transport in terms of expansion A3 will be decided is not yet known. According to the ministry, one is still in agreement.

Reported on this topic WDR also on TV in the local time Bergisches Land on April 27th, 2023 from 7.30 p.m.