New Schools Enhancing Education in Xixian New District

August 15 – In a recent announcement from the Xi’an Municipal Education Bureau, it was revealed that significant improvements have been made to the educational offerings in the Xixian New District. Over the past few years, a total of 123 schools have been newly built, rebuilt, and expanded, providing a substantial increase in high-quality education opportunities for students. Approximately 120,000 new high-quality degrees have been made available, resulting in improved access to excellent educational resources for children in the district.

These developments aim to ensure that more children can attend good schools and receive a high-quality basic education close to home. As part of this ongoing effort, four new schools are set to be opened in the Xixian New District this autumn.

One of the new schools, the Xixian New District Tieyi Middle School Jinwan Middle School, is situated in the Energy Finance and Trade Zone. With a design capacity of 54 classes and the ability to accommodate 2,700 students, the school focuses on a “bow” structure, emphasizing overall coherence and space enclosure. The layout utilizes intensive techniques, resulting in a compact arrangement that connects various facilities seamlessly. The final design takes the shape of an “L” layout, providing an optimal learning environment for students.

Another new addition, the Qinhan Qinxing Primary School, is located in the Zhouling Area of Qinhan New City. Occupying an area of approximately 27.6 mu, the school boasts a total planned land area of 18,405.38 square meters and a construction area of 28,338.65 square meters. With a design scale of 24 classes, the school will offer 1,080 degrees. In addition to the teaching complex building, the project also includes a canteen, wind and rain playground, dormitory building, and other necessary outdoor facilities. The Qinhan Qinxing Primary School aims to address the educational needs of children living in the surrounding communities.

The Shangya Campus of Fengxi No. 1 Primary School is situated in the Fengxi New City and covers a total area of approximately 96.6 mu. With a design scale of 48 classes and the capacity to provide education for 2,160 students, the new campus will offer students access to excellent facilities such as a near-zero energy swimming pool and the Fengxi Cultural Park. This comprehensive approach to education aims to provide students with a diverse range of practical activities and enhance their overall learning experience.

Lastly, the Fengxi Dongmafang Primary School is located in the Fengxi New City and occupies an area of approximately 70 mu. With a design scale of 60 classes and a capacity of 2,700 degrees, the school boasts a beautiful campus environment and is equipped with advanced teaching equipment. Supported by an excellent management team, the Fengxi Dongmafang Primary School is dedicated to ensuring a bright future for its students.

These new developments in education in the Xixian New District are expected to significantly improve the educational landscape for the local community. The efforts to expand and enhance educational resources in the district will undoubtedly contribute to the overall development and well-being of its residents.

