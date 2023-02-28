I have a friend who I have loved very much since my teenage years and he has been suffering from a terrifying orphan disease called expansive supranuclear disease for four years. My friend was always a volcano. Talkative, spontaneous, intelligent, endowed with the rebellious capacity of the paisa troubadours inherited from his ancestors in Concordia.

It was the vital center of the meetings where he participated.

Cultured, well-read, reasonable, and astute, conversing with him was like playing a Wimbledon tennis game. We spent many nights partying with him, whole afternoons of eating and chatting endlessly. We went, almost for sport, to every parish festival or town fair that was held in the Valle del Cauca area.

He studied law but as always had his position as manager of a company, he did not set up a law firm or go to courts and tribunals, but he knew so much about laws and constitutional riddles that I consulted him more than once.

We laughed so hard at life and we were so fond of gossip that when he was diagnosed with what appeared to be Parkinson’s, we had time to make fun of how it would end. But not. What he had was expansive supranuclear disease, an orphan disease that slowly paralyzes the brain and its elementary functions.

It begins by not being able to swallow, by partial muscular paralysis, by not being able to get up from the seat and it increases fiercely and ruthlessly without losing consciousness. One of his sisters, who assist him in his tireless bachelorhood, tells me that nothing remains of the great bullying torrent that he was and who handled everything with humor, has already completely lost his smile.

I haven’t been able to go see him because I would burst into tears. I don’t know how to pray nor do I believe in prayer, but he, who attended mass with such faith every day when he was a member of the seraphic Order of Saint Francis, I am sure that in his physical disability he will still have mental arrests to beg his saints to May the gods of their elders put an end to that extremely painful and long agony.

