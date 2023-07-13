Home » Expectation for the regulation that will set the price of milk
Expectation for the regulation that will set the price of milk

TRADE. –

300,000 producers are waiting for the publication of the regulation to the law for setting the price of milk in Ecuador, which will take place this week, according to the Ministry of Agriculture. This measure was to be issued in February, 6 months after the publication of the law, but it was not complied with.

Now the Federation of Milk Producers hopes that with the document, the official price of the product that leaves the farms and the contraband that arrives from other countries will be regulated.

The small producers announce a mobilization for July 20, since they assure that the calculation formula that is proposed would reduce the official price that with the same law, they assure, is not respected.

On the other side is the Association of Ranchers of the Sierra and Oriente, who criticize that the operation of collection centers is not contemplated and that the consumption of pure milk is not encouraged, but milk drinks with whey.

On the position of the milk producers, the Ministry of Agriculture will pronounce itself this afternoon. /The express.

