Mobility between the departments of Cauca and Nariño was again restricted from Friday in order to do maintenance to the alternate route and finalize details of the new variant.

The infrastructure secretary of Cauca, José Rodrigo Astaiza, stated that The official opening was scheduled for this Saturday, March 11. to this new variant with the visit of the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes.

The official recalled that this route is temporary while building the ult that will pass very close to that place.

Proof

At the end of the week that ended a pilot test was carried out with cargo vehicles for the connection of the Pan-American Highway.

This test also worked as a contingency plan while maintenance work is being done on the alternate but it also had to be closed again because it collapsed due to the large influx of vehicles.

The variant, which It is a provisional route while the final one is being built It is going to replace the section that was affected on the Pan-American Highway, it is two kilometers long and includes a 30-meter bridge that will efficiently connect Cauca and Nariño.

Closing

Regarding the alternate route, the Ministry of Transport announced the closure from this Friday and until Sunday for maintenancesince the heavy rains in the municipality of Rosas and the constant passage of cargo vehicles caused deterioration of the highway and landslides along the route.

In the Ministry of Transportation statement, it was reported that the alternate route Depresión – La Sierra – Rosas was closed as of 6:00 a.m. on Friday, March 10 until Sunday March 12, 2023.

In this way, operators, engineers, specialists and with more than 40 machines carry out maintenance and improvement work to the corridor.

Comments