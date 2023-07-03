Expectations for the New China-US Interaction: Scholars Analyze Priorities and Challenges

US Treasury Secretary Yellen to Visit China: Scholars Discuss Expectations for New Interaction

China News Agency, Beijing – On July 3, Chinese officials announced that U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit China from July 6 to 9, as agreed upon by both countries. The news has sparked interest and speculation among international scholars attending the 11th World Peace Forum in Beijing.

Wang Jisi, the founding dean of Peking University’s Institute of International Strategy, highlighted several fiscal and financial issues that need to be addressed between China and the United States. These include the exchange rate of the Chinese yuan against the US dollar, the US government bonds held by China, and the inflation risks faced by the United States. Wang expressed hope that the financial departments of both nations can overcome political obstacles and promote practical cooperation.

Wu Xinbo, the dean of Fudan University’s Institute of International Studies, added that China‘s concerns also encompass the high tariffs imposed by the previous US government and the US’s technological suppression of China. He stated, “These issues should be part of the face-to-face discussions between the economic teams of the two countries.”

Recent interactions between high-level officials from China and the United States have been increasingly frequent. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently concluded his first visit to China since assuming office, marking the second visit by a US Secretary of State in over four years. The visit resulted in positive consensus and outcomes, including a commitment to continue promoting Sino-US Joint Working Group consultations to resolve specific issues in bilateral relations.

“The officials of the two countries seem ready to address issues and reconnect flights,” stated Douglas H. Paal, a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, during his speech at the World Peace Forum. He suggested that the United States and China maintain the existing channels of contact.

Cliff Kupchan, chairman of the American political risk consulting firm Eurasia Group, also paid attention to the progress of the joint working group and expressed hope for better coordination and management of bilateral relations by policymakers from both nations.

However, scholars from both China and the United States who participated in the meeting expressed cautious optimism about future Sino-US relations. Some scholars emphasized that effectively “managing and controlling competition” has become a global challenge. They also asserted that complete economic decoupling is impossible, necessitating the identification of new ways to cooperate.

“Both sides should develop relatively straightforward goals and find common interests,” stated Cliff Kupchan.

During his speech, Wu Xinbo proposed several suggestions for reconstructing a stable framework for Sino-US relations. He emphasized the importance of establishing “red lines,” as China and the United States, being the world‘s two major economies, should consider their respective national interests while caring about the overall interests of the international community. Wu believes this could serve as a starting point for the bilateral relationship framework.

The scholars also highlighted the need to prevent potential sources of instability and ensure that incidents do not escalate into crises during the development of bilateral relations between China and the United States.

With US Treasury Secretary Yellen’s upcoming visit to China, expectations are high for meaningful discussions and progress on various issues of mutual concern.

