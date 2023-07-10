Expectations grow for reports of illicit crops in Colombia

It is expected that this month the report from the United States White House, specifically from the Office of National Drug Control Policy (Ondcp), on illicit crops in Colombia will come to light. The United Nations study is also pending release. The two organizations registered figures in the previous year of over 200,000 hectares of coca, with a cutoff of 2021.

Some consider that in the new statistics provided by these organizations the country could approach 300,000 hectares, due to the fact that forced eradication has not been a priority in the policy of the current government.

The report produced by the Integrated System for Monitoring Illicit Crops (Simci) of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (Unpdc) is expected to be released next October.

The previous year, Simci reported a 43% increase in the area planted with coca in the country, going from 143 thousand hectares in 2020 to 204 thousand in 2021. The potential production of cocaine hydrochloride also reached its historical maximum with 1,400 tons , maintaining the upward trend that has been consolidating since 2014.

Said report also broke down that coca crops continue to be located in the same territories with conditions of vulnerability. 62% are concentrated in Nariño, Norte de Santander and Putumayo.

According to Simci, of the 1,122 municipalities that Colombia has, 181 are affected by coca and half of the crops are concentrated in only 12. Tibú occupies the first place with about 22 thousand hectares.

The increase in the area planted with coca includes new plots that have not yet reached their most productive age, which partly explains the difference between the magnitudes of increase. In the new areas, the increase occurred at an accelerated rate, which facilitates the formation of new productive enclaves in areas such as the north of Chocó and Cauca, detailed the United Nations agency.

In July of the previous year, the White House in its report reported a 4.7% decrease in illicit crops in Colombia, going from 245,000 hectares in 2020 to 234,000 hectares in 2021.

The report also recognizes a 2.3% reduction in the potential production of cocaine hydrochloride in the country, from 994 metric tons in 2020 to 972 tons in 2021.

US concern

Since the 1990s, aerial fumigation with glyphosate, with the collaboration of the United States in terms of means, within the framework of Plan Colombia, as well as forced eradication, had been the main strategies of the different governments against illicit crops. in problematic regions in this sense, such as Catatumbo, the Pacific, Putumayo and Cauca.

However, in 2015 the administration of Juan Manuel Santos stopped aerial spraying with glyphosate in response to alerts from organizations attached to the World Health Organization (WHO), which pointed out the danger of this herbicide to human health, especially due to cancer.

Then the Constitutional Court, in a ruling from 2017, left the door open to use aerial fumigation with glyphosate on illicit crops, although it placed six conditions on the government that wanted to resort to this tool, in order to prevent possible damage to the people’s health.

The government of Iván Duque worked on some protocols to activate aerial spraying against coca crops, but was unable to have them ready for approval.

With the arrival of the Petro administration, the use of aerial glyphosate in illicit crops was ruled out, since the president is against this practice due to the effects it can have on people’s health, legal crops and the environment; and also because it does not fit within his anti-drug policy.

The current Government made a drastic change in the strategy that was brought up to the Duque administration against illicit crops, since in its policy the eradication will focus on carrying it out voluntarily, that is, agreed with the peasants, through substitution. While the forced eradication will be in large crops.

“Colombia intends to reduce coca crops, but not with an emphasis on the military, but on the generation of conditions for peasants to find profitable alternatives to coca,” said President Petro.

These changes have caused concern in the United States, which against its will is the main market for Colombian coca, for which reason this power has historically accompanied Colombia in the fight against drug trafficking with cooperation in intelligence, economic and logistical resources.

Concern grew when it was learned that last January not a single hectare of coca was eradicated in the country. The then director of the Police, General Henry Sanabria, said that “in January of this year there was no eradication, we eradicated in February and we already have 413 hectares.” He explained that this situation occurred due to a lack of allocation of resources. “We did not have future validity to guarantee the presence of eradicators,” he said.

Last June, the United States anti-drug czar, Ragul Gupta, said that “Colombia has neglected the issue of security, which is a very important part, and for this reason there has been a record increase in the territories planted with coca “.

This was stated by the official in a discussion at the Center for International Strategic Studies (CSIS), in which he emphasized that these high levels of Colombia are a threat not only to his country, but to other nations.

“We have a historical cooperation relationship with Colombia. At the same time, we are reviewing the entire spectrum of cooperation, which includes eradication, interdiction and alternative development, since they are all tools that are required. It is important, for example, to empower people in the country with programs like land titling and alternative development to get them away from farming,” Gupta said.

On December 20, a spokesman for the US State Department said that “we warned the Petro administration against the immediate transition from a forced eradication strategy to a voluntary one to control the growth of illicit crops.”

The pronouncement came after the head of state, during a visit to the Catatumbo region, in Norte de Santander, expressed the possibility that the peasants would maintain the illicit crops while they see that the legal products they sow give them to survive with your families.

The State Department also noted at the time that “it remains important to have a well-designed, fully funded substitution program before moving to substitution as the primary means of crop control.”

In the most recent report delivered by the Ministry of Defense on security and operational results, there is an appreciable reduction in the eradication of illicit crops.

Between January and May 2022, when Iván Duque was in government, 33,454 hectares of coca were eradicated, while in the same period this year, already under the Gustavo Petro administration, 4,511 were eradicated. In other words, there was a decrease of 87%.

As stated, last January there was no eradication of illicit crops in the country, due to lack of resources, it was explained at the time. However, from then on, when the money was already available to carry out this task, there was no significant growth and before, on the contrary, in May there was a drop.

Last February, 733 hectares were eradicated throughout the country, in March it grew to 2,033 hectares, in April it dropped to 1,199 hectares and in May it fell sharply to 546 hectares.

In this sense, it should be noted that the national government’s goal for coca eradication this year is 20,000 hectares, while the previous year the previous administration had it at 50,000 hectares.

