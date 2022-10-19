Listen to the audio version of the article

Green light from the Draghi government to a mini-law on petrol. In the last council of ministers convened a few hours before the departure for the European energy summit and before handing over to the new center-right executive, the extension in mid-November of the discount of 30 cents per liter on fuels arrives. As anticipated in Il Sole 24 Ore on October 19, the drop in the price of oil recorded on the markets at the end of the summer and throughout September created problems on the possibility of extending the tax cut on petrol. With the decline in tax revenues for the state coffers, the extra revenue that the Mef and the Mite have up to now used to defer the discount at the pump from month to month has disappeared.

The joke

From the latest accounts made in via XX Settembre on tax revenues it emerged that for the new extension the Executive has remained “dry”, at most the discount on the full rate could have been shifted only until 2 November. The sudden farewell to the discount on excise duties, and here it would have been a real joke for motorists, would have come to coincide with the rise in the cost of fuels and, in particular, of the diesel now fixed for a few weeks at over 1.8 euros per liter with all the reduction of 25 cents in excise duties and 5 cents of VAT.

The new extension

The outgoing government first administratively implemented the discount of 30 cents per liter until October 17 and then, with the Aid ter decree, further extended it until next October 31. With the new decree law approved in the CDM, the deadline is postponed to November 18, 2022. The mini decree will thus be transformed into an amendment to the Aid ter decree on which the Chamber will begin the examination on the merits next week. It will then be the new center-right government to foresee, resources permitting, a possible new intervention, perhaps of a longer duration, perhaps at the end of the year, with the fiscal decree linked to the budget maneuver.