On the 26th, thousands of citizens and tourists walked into the tourist attraction of Hongluo Temple in Huairou, Beijing.Special photographer Bu Xiangdong of our newspaper Experience intangible cultural heritage, participate in folk activities, taste the sweet taste of the New Year, and the parks are full of popularity during the festival.26th, the city’s parks and scenic spots received a total of 630,000 tourists, of which 257,000 were municipal parks. The reporter learned from the Municipal Landscaping Bureau that yesterday there were 16 parks and scenic spots in the city that received more than 10,000 visitors, and the Summer Palace received more than 75,400 visitors, which is the park that receives the most tourists. Many parks hold a variety of garden activities. The National Botanical Garden held the first orchid exhibition of “The Orchid Welcomes the Snow, the Jade Rabbit Comes to the Spring”, and more than 200 kinds of orchids and New Year’s Eve flowers met with the public. Xiangshan Park has launched 10 colorful activities including traditional culture, new year flower show, red tour, popular science tour, etc., to welcome the spring together with everyone. The red tour is very popular among citizens. The capital’s gold-medal commentator leads citizens and tourists to visit the old sites of the Xiangshan Revolution, such as Shuangqing Villa and Laiqingxuan, telling the history of red and showing the demeanor of the older generation of revolutionaries. City Green Heart Park held the third season of the Ice and Snow Carnival. Citizens and tourists can enjoy various skiing and skating rides in the Ice and Snow Park while watching wonderful performances such as lion dance, magic, and juggling. Zizhuyuan Park held a folklore event called “The Taste of the New Year”, which tells about the origin of the Spring Festival, traditional customs, intangible cultural heritage culture, festival food, etc., attracting many tourists to stop and listen. See also Guangzhou morning and evening changes: It is rumored that the nucleic acid of all employees will be canceled in the morning and will be activated in the afternoon | CCP dynamic clearing | Nucleic acid testing of all employees | Guangzhou City In the park, you can not only watch exhibitions and enjoy the scenery, but also eat, drink and play Tesco. The Pelican Store at the Beijing Zoo has launched a number of limited products for the Year of the Rabbit, various plush toys in the shape of rabbits, which children can’t put down, rabbit water glasses, rabbit wristbands and other products are also very popular. Walking into the “Tiantan Shiguang” cultural and creative space at the West Second Gate of the Temple of Heaven Park is like stepping into the ocean of books. Here, with the theme of “Scholarly Beijing” national reading culture as the main line, it gathers a variety of books such as Chinese wisdom, popular science and life for tourists to read for free. The “instruments” on the Zhonghe Shaoyue cultural wall sounded, creating a unique Zhonghe Shaoyue music book bar for tourists in the Temple of Heaven. There is also a special dining bar in the cultural and creative space. The limited drinks launched according to the characteristics of the 24 solar terms are very popular among young people. The “Zhichunting Tea Shop” in the Summer Palace is also very popular. Tourists who have just experienced the passion of ice and snow from the Kunming Lake Ice Rink have come to this tea shop to have a cup of steaming coffee or fragrant tea. While drinking tea, they can enjoy the scenery and have a panoramic view of Longevity Mountain and Kunming Lake. .

