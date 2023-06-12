“Experience tea and etiquette to inherit tea culture”, “Xiaoguan Tea Group” entered the 2023 International Tea Culture Exhibition_Sina Technology_Sina.com





From June 9 to 12, 2023, the “2023 Beijing International Tea Industry Exhibition” jointly sponsored by the China Tea Distribution Association, the People’s Government of Xicheng District, Beijing, and the People’s Government of Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province will be held in the Beijing Exhibition Hall. On June 10th, the “Xiaoguan Tea Group” composed of 40 students from the art club of the Beijing Chen Jinglun Middle School Minzu Branch, accompanied by teachers and parents, opened a study on the theme of “experience tea and inherit tea culture” journey of.

Immersive experience of tea and etiquette to feel the charm of tea culture

The Xiaoguan tea group came to Hall 6, and the tea art teacher of Jibai Tea explained the history and characteristics of Anji Baicha to the students. The students took notes carefully and asked the tea art teacher about the types of tea in China and the tea-producing regions. .

In the exhibition hall of Fujian Zhenghe White Tea in Hall 5, the students learned about tea culture and related etiquette knowledge, and tasted the bright “Zhenghe White Tea”. After the tasting, the tea artist hand in hand taught the students the handmade tea bag wrapping skills of “keeping hands on the bag, sharp edges and corners”.

The students also came to the exhibition area of ​​Wufeng Tujia Autonomous County, Yichang City, Hubei Province to experience the tea culture of Tujia.

The students learned about tea in Hall 12, tasted the mellow early spring tea of ​​the Dong nationality in Sanjiang, Guangxi, and experienced the costume culture, song and dance culture of the Dong nationality. With the reputation of “China’s Dong nationality in Sanjiang”, the beautiful ecological environment of Sanjiang Dong village “everywhere there are tea hills, there are tea villages in the mountains, and there are tea trees in every household”, which makes the students yearn for it. After watching the Dong pipa performance, Wang Yuming played the traditional pipa song “Ambush from Ten Sides”, which was well received by the visitors.

Learn about the origin of tea and learn about tea etiquette. Students observe, brew, enjoy, smell, drink and taste tea. While appreciating the extensive and profound Chinese tea culture, they have a deeper understanding of the long humanistic history of the Chinese nation. Know. The tea master started from what is tea, and explained to the students the classification of tea trees and the origin of tea. After explaining the knowledge about tea, he took out cans of finished tea in different shapes and asked the students to identify the differences between the six major teas in China… The students concentrated on watching and studying. The tea art master gave lectures on tea knowledge, tea tasting, tea ceremony health, etc., so that the students present had a further understanding of tea culture.

Entertaining and entertaining into intangible cultural heritage

Parents of some students were also invited to participate in this activity, and experience the educational practice of combining education with fun, combining learning with fun, and embodying education with the children. Teachers and parents said that this activity is very good, and it can give children the opportunity to experience and receive influence.

Next, the students went to each booth in groups, continued to learn about tea art, interviewed exhibitors from all over the country, and listened to their entrepreneurial stories. Some students directly approached the person in charge of the booth, inquired carefully about the types of tea and sales conditions, and carefully wrote down the answers of the other party in their notebooks. The performance of the students won the praise of the participants.

This tea exhibition research activity provided the students of Chen Jinglun School for Minorities a space to explore freely, and the novel and unique form of activity attracted children to enter the intangible cultural heritage. Tea companies participating in the exhibition have invited small “tea watching groups” to watch tea at their booths.

The tea merchants expressed their high appreciation for the students’ eagerness to learn and interest in tea culture. I hope that every student will become an inheritor and disseminator of tea culture, so that tea culture can be implanted in the hearts of every teenager, the fragrance of tea will fill the capital, and the tea juice will nourish the growth of children.



