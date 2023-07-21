Experience the Beauty of Lotus in West Lake During Cooling Days

Create a news article using this content

The picturesque lotus in West Lake is worth visiting in cooling days

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-07-21 06:47

Pay more attention to thunderstorm weather when you go out recently

Hangzhou Daily reported from the afternoon to night the day before yesterday that there were short-term torrential rains and local torrential rains in Hangzhou. As of 8:00 a.m. yesterday, the city’s surface rainfall was 32.9 millimeters, with the largest rainfall in Linping District at 62.3 millimeters. Among them, Huazhong Community, Shiqiao Street, the main urban area, had the largest rainfall in a single station, with a cumulative rainfall of 164 millimeters.

In the past few days, there have been thunderstorms in the afternoon in Hangzhou, and the temperature at night and the lowest temperature in the morning are significantly lower than those of the previous few days.

The reporter learned from the Municipal Meteorological Observatory that the air humidity in Hangzhou was very high in the past two days, mainly because the southwest airflow and easterly airflow transported water vapor at the same time, which made the water vapor over Hangzhou very abundant. Under the force of favorable atmospheric uplift, the water vapor rises and condenses, causing short-term heavy rainfall. In the next few days, Hangzhou still has the conditions for atmospheric uplift. There are frequent showers and thunderstorms, and extreme precipitation is prone to occur. Everyone should pay close attention to the forecast and early warning information issued by the meteorological department, bring rain gear when going out, and pay attention to safety.

The temperature has dropped, but the scene by the West Lake is bustling. At present, more than 150 acres of lotus in the West Lake have entered the blooming period, and the green leaves and red flowers are exceptionally gorgeous.

As the main variety of ornamental lotus in the large waters of the West Lake, the West Lake red lotus occupies the well-deserved “C position” in the midsummer of the West Lake by virtue of its bright colors. At present, Broken Bridge, Pinghu Qiuyue, and Hougu Mountain are all excellent viewing spots for West Lake red lotus, among which the West Lake red lotus belonging to Hougu Mountain is the most pure. In addition, there is another “Little Fresh” that is also loved by many “flower fans”, that is Huang Wufei, which is located in the lotus area near the Cuiyu Hall of Ximen, Huagang. Its petals are light yellow, and its shape is like a flying butterfly, which is eye-catching.

Take advantage of the weekend, come to the West Lake for a walk, don’t miss this annual lotus appreciation festival!

Source: Hangzhou Daily Author: Reporter Yu Qian Editor: Wang Hao

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

