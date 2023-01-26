Original title: Experience the fun of ice and snow and feel the “warm spring and flowers blooming” in advance

In front of the two early cherry trees in full bloom in Yuyuantan, tourists linger and forget to return.Photo by reporter Liu Ping

The 25th is the fourth day of the Lunar New Year, and the weather in Beijing is cold, but the enthusiasm of the citizens for traveling remains undiminished. According to statistics from the Municipal Park Management Center, the municipal parks received a total of 255,200 tourists yesterday. The ice rinks and snow rinks in the Summer Palace, Beihai Park, Taoranting Park, Zizhuyuan Park and Yuyuantan Park have become Internet celebrity projects for tourists to check in. Everyone Experience the fun of ice and snow in the park. There are also winter jasmine flower exhibitions in some parks, which also bring good wishes to tourists for welcoming the spring.

In the Ice and Snow Paradise of Yuyuantan Park, you can invite friends or the whole family to travel together, experience the joy and passion of flying saucers, snowmobiles, and snow zorbs, and enjoy a warm and happy time in the pure ice and snow world .

Walking out of the snow field and stepping into the Cherry Shop in Yuyuantan Park, tourists were pleasantly surprised to find that there were two cherry blossoms blooming in the cold winter. Blossoms of light pink and purple flowers are like bells hanging all over the branches, full of joy. It complements the lively and warm pink and white theme in the store, making every visitor who enters the store feel like being in a romantic spring day. It is reported that going to Yuyuantan to enjoy cherry blossoms in early spring every year has become a traditional cultural project for the people in the capital. This year, in order to allow tourists to feel the atmosphere of “warm spring and flowers blooming” during the Spring Festival and appreciate the park’s characteristic cherry blossoms, two early cherry blossom varieties carefully cultivated by the park’s scientific and technological personnel made their debut in the Sakura Store for the first time. , so that tourists can feel the spring in the Spring Festival.

The bell rings to bless the world, ringing the blessing bell to welcome the new year. In the past few days, many tourists have heard blessings from ancient temple bells in Xiangshan Park. Since ancient times, there has been a tradition of ringing bells to pray for blessings. In grand festivals, ringing bells means good weather and good luck. During the Spring Festival, the big bells located in the bell towers of Xiangshan Temple and Biyun Temple, one south and one north, were rang by the staff. Through the bells of the ancient temples, auspicious blessings were spread to all directions. In Biyun Temple Zen Tea Room and Pine Forest Upper Hall, there is also a festive and auspicious Yingchun flower exhibition, combining the themes of fish watching and piano appreciation, respectively, to bring good blessings of welcoming spring to tourists.

The orchid exhibition held in the tropical exhibition greenhouse of the North Garden of the National Botanical Garden is also a popular attraction for citizens to check in during the Spring Festival holiday. The diverse landscapes, passionate and delicate colors, and varied flower shapes make tourists constantly exclaim: “It’s amazing!” There are more than 200 kinds of orchids and New Year’s Eve flowers, which are decorated here into flowers. ocean. The exhibition also attracted many photographers to take pictures of the elegant orchids, especially the big devil Dendrobium with winding petals and claws like a devil’s mask, which whetted the appetite of tourists; there are also suspended gardens created by orchids and orchids and cartoons. The childlike flower border composed of animals has become a place not to be missed when taking pictures.

