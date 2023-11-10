Experiences of Sino-Kazakhstan Border Residents at Baktu Port: Trade Routes Increase Friendship and Harmonize People’s Hearts

Trade routes increase friendship and harmonize people’s hearts – experiences of Sino-Kazakhstan border residents at Baktu Port

Xinhua News Agency, Urumqi, November 10

Xinhua News Agency reporters Gou Lifeng and Zhang Yu

There is a popular saying in Tacheng, Xinjiang: “In our Tacheng, the sky is too blue, the flowers are blooming wildly, and the people are so nice.”

At the beginning of winter, the reporter came to this small border town. In Tacheng in November, the cold winter still lingers above the snow line of the distant mountains, and the colors are particularly rich and dazzling. The sky seems to have a blue filter, and the horizon is surrounded by white snow peaks. The brightly colored houses in the city look like something from a fairy tale. The castles are like row upon row.

Starting from Tacheng City in Tacheng Prefecture, drive west along Yingbin Road in the city, and you will arrive at the China-Kazakhstan Border Trade Silk Road Cultural Commodity City at Baktu Port in about 20 minutes. Baktu Port is one of the earliest ports opened for trade in my country. The long-standing mutual trade between border residents, using the Silk Road Cultural Commodity City as a carrier, continues to write and consolidate the friendship between the people in the border areas of China and Kazakhstan.

“The mutual trade between border residents is a special preferential policy given to us by the state. Eligible people have a daily quota of 8,000 yuan in duty-free imported goods.” Li Cunpeng, director of the Tacheng District Port Management Committee, told reporters that as a policy that benefits the people, border residents Mutual trade has effectively increased the income of people in border areas and improved their living standards. “Since its implementation in 2019, nearly 40,000 people have participated in the border market, and the transaction value has exceeded 300 million yuan.”

“I have been cooperating with Chinese partners for more than 20 years, and my family’s house and car were all bought through the import business.” Guligana said, gesturing with her hands.

Through the import and wholesale of Chinese vegetables and fruits, Guligana’s family’s life is prosperous. She believes that there will be more exchanges and cooperation in the future.

“This year we have completed an output value of 480 million yuan, and there are more than 1,800 border residents who cooperate with us.” Lei Bingqiao, the company’s administrative director, told reporters that by participating in the mutual market, each border resident can increase his income by about 1,000 yuan per month. It is precisely because of the broad market prospects that we The second phase of the project planned by their company is currently working overtime.

On November 10, the mutual visa exemption agreement between China and Kazakhstan officially came into effect, and the mutual trade between China and Kazakhstan border residents at Baktu Port will usher in a new leap.

