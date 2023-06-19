Experiment with 220 lizards shows faster adaptation than Darwin predicted

An experiment carried out with 220 lizards has shown that ecology and evolution feed off each other and that nature adapts and evolves more often and faster than Charles Darwin anticipated.

The work, led by CREAF researcher Oriol Lapiedra and published in the PNAS magazine, has discovered an “intimate and indissoluble link between ecology and evolution” since not only ecological changes lead to evolution, but evolutionary changes also cause changes in ecosystems.

To find out, an international research team has recreated an experiment on 16 artificial islands with 220 anole lizards (Anolis sangrei), a typical species of the Bahamas, in which they have verified that, in just eight months, the size of the legs of These arboreal reptiles are capable of modifying the vegetation, the insects and the interactions between the members of the entire insular ecosystem.

The experiment has shown how, on islands with short-legged anole lizards, they climb trees better, hunt more spiders and other herbivorous insects, and this causes the mangrove bush (Conocarpus erectus) to grow faster.

Furthermore, previous studies have shown that if long-legged lizards arrive on these small islands, their offspring quickly evolve to have shorter legs.

For the study, the researchers captured and measured 488 brown anole lizards, which are predators of spiders and other insects.

Of all the specimens, they kept the shortest-legged ones and the longest-legged ones.

Later, they transferred these reptiles to 16 small Caribbean islands that had lost all the lizards due to Hurricane Dorian and in half of them they released the 110 lizards with the shortest legs for 8 months, and in the other half, the 110 specimens with the longest legs.

The results were that on the islands with short-legged lizards, spiders have decreased by 41%, while the most common vegetation has grown by 102% on these same islands.

On the islands with long-legged lizards, however, they have not observed a significant effect on vegetation growth. EFE

