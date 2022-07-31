[The Epoch Times, July 30, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zhang Ting comprehensive report) In the next few days, a piece of debris of the Long March 5B carrier rocket weighing about 25 tons will travel at about 15,000 miles per hour. The speed at which it falls to Earth, and while some of it may burn up on re-entry, a considerable portion will fall uncontrollably to Earth. This pattern of uncontrolled falls has sparked concern and condemnation from the outside world.

Aerospace Corp. predicted that the wreckage of the Long March 5B carrier rocket is expected to re-enter the atmosphere uncontrolled around Sunday (July 31). Areas where the wreckage could land include large parts of the United States, as well as Africa, Australia, Brazil, India and Southeast Asia.

Known forecasts remain uncertain

The Aerospace Corporation’s forecast remains uncertain for now. Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA), said: “After it (rocket debris) re-enters the atmosphere,” the Guardian reported. We’ll know where it is in a few hours.”

Sean Goldsbrough, a UK-based space tracking expert and director of Northern Space and Security (NORSS), told BBC News there were no known reentry plans for the Long March 5B rocket launched a few days ago, and the The same goes for the rocket launch before.

“The lack of communication, combined with the unpredictable results of the first two launches, was a major source of concern,” Goldblum said.

NASA has previously called on the China National Space Administration to design its rockets to break up into smaller fragments upon re-entry, an international practice.

However, the Long March 5B carrier rocket carrying the Wentian experimental module on July 24 still lacks the ability to re-enter the atmosphere in a controlled manner.

Whether the wreckage will land in a populated area raises concerns

Although the probability of debris landing in a populated area is extremely low, it is not zero. It has also sparked discussions about how countries are responsible for space junk.

At the regular press conference of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, a reporter asked a direct question that the Long March 5 rocket has not yet returned to Earth, and tracking data shows that there is still a risk that the rocket’s final stage wreckage will hit inhabited areas. Where does China expect the wreckage of the last stage of the rocket to land?

Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, “I have introduced the relevant situation the day before yesterday, and I have also clearly stated China‘s position. There is no more information to add at the moment. The relevant Chinese working team is closely monitoring the relevant situation.”

Zhao Lijian also said at a press conference on July 27 that China has always carried out activities in the peaceful use of outer space in accordance with international law and international practice. The probability of a rocket wreckage posing a hazard to aviation activities and the ground is extremely low.

However, debris from the rocket could fall over residential areas, just like the uncontrolled re-entry of China‘s Long March 5B rocket in May 2020, which eventually damaged several buildings in Ivory Coast. .

Two villages in Ivory Coast were hit by debris — including a 12-meter-long pipe — believed to have come from a Chinese Long March 5B rocket that was expected to land on the same day.

In April, villagers in a remote area of ​​India discovered what appeared to be large components from a Chinese Long March 3B rocket launched in February 2021. Debris from rockets launched from China‘s Xichang satellite launch site often landed in communities, and officials even issued evacuation notices asking residents to “adjust their positions quickly.”

Problematic design for the uncontrolled re-entry of the wreckage of the Long March 5B carrier rocket

Rockets in most countries separate the launcher from the payload before exiting the atmosphere, ie not allowing the heavy first stage of the rocket to orbit, but allowing it to return to Earth in a more predictable manner. But the design of the Long March 5B rocket is not like this. The first stage of the rocket enters orbit, making the trajectory of the wreckage unpredictable.

DW reported that many aerospace experts have pointed out that the uncontrolled re-entry of the Long March 5B heavy launch vehicle is a “problematic design”. Astrophysicist Andrew Jones said in 2021 that the first-stage wreckage of the Long March 5B weighing more than 20 tons will fly around the earth about every 90 minutes, and it is impossible to predict when it will return. On reentry, “the most likely scenario is that the high-temperature melted debris not produced during re-entry will fall into the sea or uninhabited areas, but there is also a risk of damage to people or property.”

Senior engineer of the European Space Agency responsible for the “Ariane 5” heavy rocketLudgerRüdeger Albat said in an interview with DW: “Our European rockets were designed so that the first stage would not go into orbit! A heavy first stage would not fly into orbit. The orbit circles the Earth, but instead follows a parabolic trajectory after separation. This way, its trajectory can be precisely calculated in advance, so that we can plan it to fall in a designated area of ​​​​the Pacific Ocean before launch, so as to be able to No-fly zones are planned ahead of time to avoid risks to the ship and crew. The key point here is to not let the first stage of the rocket fly too high or too far, so the trajectory can be calculated in advance.”

Abarth said that, unlike the “one-and-a-half” configuration of the Long March 5B (that is, only the first stage except the booster), the Ariane 5 series rockets have second stages. This means that after jettisoning the fuel-depleted first stage, it is the much smaller and lighter second stage of the rocket that ends up putting a payload such as a space station pod or a satellite into orbit; even if there is a failure on re-entry The resulting uncontrollable, second-stage rocket debris is more likely to burn up than the large and heavy first-stage debris, and the risk to the surface is much less.

The CCP official has always emphasized that “the last stage of the rocket re-enters the atmosphere for ablation and destruction, which is an international practice.” However, due to the unique “one-and-a-half” configuration of the Long March 5B, its “last stage” is the “first stage” , and the “last stage” of other rockets that are lighter and can almost completely burn up when they re-enter the atmosphere are completely different from the same heavyweight.

Astrophysicist McDowell has previously said that in the past 30 years, only China has sent rockets of this size into orbit and then let them fall at will.

China’s rocket launch standards are low

Although the rocket debris landing poses little risk to humans, space watchers are unhappy with the uncontrolled fall. Experts say the impact would be similar to a small plane crash and possibly far less deadly than the missile strikes and accidents that occur every day elsewhere. But this risk can be mitigated.

Zhao Lijian said that the Long March 5 rocket is designed with special technology, and most of the components will be ablated and destroyed during the re-entry process.

But the Guardian quoted Dr Shane Walsh, a researcher at the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research, as saying that while China claimed to have learned lessons from the previous two launches, it had added some controls method, but the EU’s tracking network shows it is not under control.

Both the US and EU have risk assessments and if there is a more than one in 10,000 chance of harm, they won’t launch. China‘s standards seem to be much lower.

In 2021, after the second launch of the Long March 5B rocket, it experienced uncontrolled flight for more than a week, causing concern from all walks of life. The booster wreckage ended up in the Indian Ocean near the Maldives.

At the time, NASA administrator Bill Nelson said it was clear that China was not up to responsible standards in terms of (disposing of) their space debris.

“Countries engaged in outer space activities must minimize the risks to people and property posed by the return of space objects to Earth and maximize transparency about these operations.”

Whether or not the rocket debris ends up harming humans, it’s not clear why China‘s space program would allow this to happen again and again. Given China‘s launch plans, more rockets are likely to return out of control in the coming years. This will continue to be a source of concern for people around the world because of the inability to control the rocket launch path.

