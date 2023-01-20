The “Expert Consensus on Antiviral Treatment of Patients with Novel Coronavirus Infection” (hereinafter referred to as “Expert Consensus”), sponsored by the National Center for Infectious Diseases and Beijing Ditan Hospital affiliated to Capital Medical University, was held in Beijing.

Jiang Jiandong, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Zhang Fujie and Li Xingwang, professors of the National Center for Infectious Diseases and Beijing Ditan Hospital Affiliated to Capital Medical University, Sheng Jifang, director of the Infectious Diseases Department of the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine, Yang Wenjie, director of the Infectious Diseases Department of Tianjin First Central Hospital, Taiyuan City Wang Quanhong, Chief Physician of the Fourth People’s Hospital, Wei Xuemei, Chief Physician of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region People’s Hospital, and other academicians, experts, scholars and relevant media attended the meeting online and offline.

▲ Zhang Fujie and Li Xingwang, professors of the National Center for Infectious Diseases and Beijing Ditan Hospital Affiliated to Capital Medical University, Yang Wenjie, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases of Tianjin First Central Hospital, and online experts jointly released the “Expert Consensus”

At the meeting, Zhang Fujie, a professor at the National Center for Infectious Diseases and Beijing Ditan Hospital affiliated to Capital Medical University, interpreted the “Expert Consensus”. The participants agreed that the release of the “Expert Consensus” was at the right time, and discussed and shared the timing of the use of antiviral drugs, home medication guidance, etc., and the new crown antiviral drug Azvudine was approved.

Written by 34 authoritative experts

Guidance on antiviral therapy

On January 8, my country officially implemented “Class B and B Control” for new coronavirus infection, and the prevention and control of new coronavirus infection entered a new stage. In order to ensure the “early detection, early recognition, and early intervention” of patients with severe new coronavirus infection and reduce the severe transformation rate and fatality rate of new coronavirus infection, the National Medical Center for Infectious Diseases organized 34 domestic experts in infection, respiratory, severe disease, and pharmacy Based on the collation and analysis of relevant materials, and on the basis of “Diagnosis and Treatment Plan for Novel Coronavirus Infection (Trial Version 10)” combined with my country’s experience in the diagnosis and treatment of Novel Coronavirus, a simple, practical, and highly operable “Novel Coronavirus Infected Persons” Expert Consensus on Antiviral Therapy” was published in the “Chinese Journal of Clinical Infectious Diseases” in order to improve clinicians’ understanding of anti-new coronavirus infection drugs and provide suggestions and guidance for clinicians to standardize drug use.

Zhang Fujie, professor of the National Center for Infectious Diseases and Beijing Ditan Hospital Affiliated to Capital Medical University, is the first author of the “Expert Consensus”, Jin Ronghua, dean of Beijing Ditan Hospital Affiliated to Beijing Medical University, and Sheng Jifang, director of the Infectious Diseases Department of the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine, respectively. Corresponding author and co-corresponding author.

The content of the “Expert Consensus” includes the epidemic status of the new coronavirus, the etiological characteristics of the new coronavirus, the clinical characteristics of the new coronavirus infection, the clinical classification of the new coronavirus infection, the antiviral drugs for the new coronavirus infection, and the home treatment of the new coronavirus infection. Guidance, management guidance after hospitalization of new coronavirus infection seven parts.

Antiviral drug treatment crucial to suppress new coronavirus

The “Expert Consensus” is released at the right time

At the meeting, Jiang Jiandong, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Zhang Fujie, professor of the National Center for Infectious Diseases and Beijing Ditan Hospital affiliated to Beijing Medical University, and Sheng Jifang, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine, delivered speeches respectively.

Academician Jiang Jiandong said that antiviral treatment is a very important means to fight against viral diseases. Early antiviral treatment can effectively reduce infection, relieve symptoms and prolong life. After a lot of research and practical application, antiviral treatment has become more and more clear, and several antiviral drugs have been included in the diagnosis and treatment plan, including the anti-coronavirus drug Azvudine independently developed by China. Azvudine is the first domestic oral anti-new coronavirus drug with completely independent intellectual property rights approved by the State Food and Drug Administration, which is a milestone. At the same time, he also called on the medical workers to face up to the difficulties, work together to build a more complete scientific and technological innovation system, better meet the people’s needs for a healthy life, and contribute to human health.

▲Jiang Jiandong, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering delivered a speech online

Professor Zhang Fujie said that the release of the “Expert Consensus” years ago is to hope that in the tide of returning home, through everyone’s efforts, good results can be achieved in terms of epidemic control and treatment. With the continuous exploration and understanding of the new crown virus The antiviral treatment plan will also be continuously revised and optimized.

▲ Zhang Fujie, professor of the National Center for Infectious Diseases and Beijing Ditan Hospital affiliated to Capital Medical University, delivered a speech

Sheng Jifang also emphasized in her speech at the scene that the new coronavirus will have more serious adverse effects on people with comorbidities, so high-risk groups need more protection and early treatment. The release of the “Expert Consensus” is at the right time and is of great significance to clinical antiviral treatment. .

▲ Sheng Jifang, director of the Infectious Diseases Department of the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine, delivered a speech online

At the scene, Professor Zhang Fujie also interpreted the “Expert Consensus”. Professor Zhang Fujie introduced the background of the release of the “Expert Consensus”, and introduced the seven parts of the “Expert Consensus” in detail. At the same time, he said that at present, the use of antiviral treatment is one of the main treatment measures for new coronavirus infection. Antiviral drug treatment should be given early in the course of the disease or immediately after diagnosis to block the spread of virus replication to the respiratory tract, intradermal and neurons. The “Expert Consensus” pointed out that at this stage, the average incubation period of the Omicron mutant strain is shortened, the transmission ability is stronger, the infection speed is faster, and it has a stronger immune escape ability. Inhibiting virus replication is crucial to controlling the progress of the new coronavirus infection.

▲ Zhang Fujie, professor of the National Center for Infectious Diseases and Beijing Ditan Hospital affiliated to Capital Medical University, interpreted the “Expert Consensus” on the spot

“The release of the “Expert Consensus” has further improved the scientific accuracy of the treatment of new coronavirus infection, and also provided comprehensive medication guidance for clinicians to respond to the current treatment of new coronavirus infection in a timely manner. Clinicians can combine the “expert Consensus “Rational implementation of antiviral treatment for patients with new coronavirus infection is conducive to the reasonable clinical prevention and control of new coronavirus infection.”Zhang Fujie said. Zhang Fujie said.

It is recommended that antiviral drugs be used early in the disease course

Azvudine approved

“The treatment of COVID-19-infected patients, especially severe and critically ill patients, has become the focus of medical personnel’s work at this stage, and the focus of epidemic prevention and control is also shifting from ‘infection prevention’ to ‘protecting health and preventing severe illness’. Strengthen the use of antiviral drugs Reasonable application can effectively control the further progress and deterioration of the condition of patients infected with the new coronavirus, so as to solve clinical practical problems such as reducing clinical ICU occupancy.”Wang Quanhong, chief physician of Taiyuan Fourth People’s Hospital, emphasized in his speech. Wang Quanhong, chief physician of Taiyuan Fourth People’s Hospital, emphasized in his speech.

▲Wang Quanhong, Chief Physician of the Fourth People’s Hospital of Taiyuan, spoke online

“Antiviral drugs are recommended to be used early in the course of the disease, and it is recommended to focus on mild and moderate patients with high risk factors for progression to severe disease”Yang Wenjie, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases, Tianjin First Central Hospital, emphasized,“For special groups such as those with related underlying diseases and the elderly, more attention should be paid.”

▲Yang Wenjie, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases, Tianjin First Central Hospital, delivered a speech

The “Expert Consensus” puts forward the general principle of antiviral drugs for patients with new crown infection. Antiviral treatment is one of the main treatment measures for patients with new crown infection. Antiviral drugs should be selected reasonably based on the patient’s course of disease, and attention should be paid to adverse drug reactions and drug interactions. In principle, oral antiviral drugs should be used as soon as possible, especially within 24-48 hours of the onset of symptoms. The small-molecule COVID-19 antiviral drugs recommended by the “Expert Consensus” are azvudine, nematevir/ritonavir, and monogravir. Among them, Azvudine is my country’s first oral small-molecule anti-new coronavirus treatment drug with completely independent intellectual property rights, and was included in the tenth edition of the “Diagnosis and Treatment Scheme for New Coronavirus Infection” on January 6.

Regarding the mechanism of action of Azvudine, academician Jiang Jiandong said,“‘Taking into account both the symptoms and the root causes’ has always been an important treatment principle followed by Chinese medicine, emphasizing not only the treatment of disease symptoms, but also the treatment of the cause of the disease. Azvudine has the characteristics of treating the symptoms and taking care of the root, among which anti-virus is the treatment of the symptoms, and thymus protection is equivalent to Gu Ben.”As a broad-spectrum RNA virus inhibitor, azvudine can inhibit the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) of the new coronavirus, which is embedded in the viral RNA during the synthesis process, blocks RNA elongation, terminates RNA chain synthesis and virus replication. Since azvudine can be enriched in the thymus and peripheral blood lymph, it can significantly reduce the viral load of the thymus, thereby enhancing the body’s immune function to inhibit the new coronavirus. Therefore, as a broad-spectrum RNA virus inhibitor, azvudine can play a role in antiviral replication and protective immunity.

The severe and fatality rates of the elderly and those with underlying diseases are higher than those of the general population. Therefore, the antiviral treatment of elderly infected groups is more critical. Wei Xuemei, chief physician of the People’s Hospital of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, pointed out that the elderly have multiple underlying diseases and problems, and antiviral treatment should be given more attention than ever before.

▲Wei Xuemei, Chief Physician of People’s Hospital of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, made an online speech

Li Xingwang, a professor at the National Medical Center for Infectious Diseases and Beijing Ditan Hospital affiliated to Capital Medical University, said:“We emphasize small-molecule oral antiviral drugs. One is to use them early, the sooner the better; the other is to use them on people at high risk of severe illness, which can reduce the risk of severe illness.”

▲Professor Li Xingwang from the National Center for Infectious Diseases and Beijing Ditan Hospital Affiliated to Capital Medical University delivered a speech

Regarding the adverse reactions of Azvudine, the “Expert Consensus” clearly stated:“According to clinical trials, there was no statistically significant difference in the rate of adverse events between the azvudine group and the placebo control group, and most of the adverse events were mild.”Clinical studies have proved that: Azvudine is safe and does not cause liver or kidney damage. Moreover, azvudine has less drug-drug interactions and has better safety. Azvudine is recommended for patients with medium-sized infections and home patients who have positive antigen or nucleic acid tests and have high-risk factors for disease progression (such as hypertension, diabetes, coronary heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, etc.).

It is reported that Azif is scheduled to receive conditional approval from the State Food and Drug Administration on July 25, 2022. At present, Azvudine has completed the medical insurance network connection in 31 provinces across the country, and is speeding up the distribution of terminal goods in hospitals across the country. It has now covered major medical institutions across the country, including hospitals above the second level and primary medical and health institutions.