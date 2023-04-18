Home » Expert criticism of the government draft on substitute imprisonment
News

Expert criticism of the government draft on substitute imprisonment

Government draft provides for halving of the alternative prison sentence

Instead of reducing the time someone has to spend behind bars for an unpaid fine, it would be better to distinguish between defaulters and defaulters, said DAV representative Jenny Lederer. The alternative prison sentence should only be carried out for those who did not want to pay. The substitute imprisonment “demonstrably does not work as a means of pressure,” said criminologist Nicole Bögelein from Cologne. Three out of four people serving time for unpaid fines are unemployed. The federal government’s draft law stipulates that in future one day of imprisonment should no longer correspond to one but to two daily rates. This would cut the time behind bars in half. The amount of the daily rate is based on the income of the accused.

Buschmann wants to regulate sanctions law again

The draft for the revision of the law on sanctions does not deal with the question of whether fare evasion should no longer be a criminal offense in the future. According to Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP), this possibility should be examined soon. The draft law on sanctions that he submitted also stipulates that the catalog of reasons to be taken into account when determining the penalty should be expanded. The paragraph of the Criminal Code, in which “racist, xenophobic, anti-Semitic or other inhuman” motives are listed, is to be supplemented by “gender-specific” and “against sexual orientation” motives.

BGH-Judge speaks of “symbolic identity politics”

For example, men who commit violence against women because they believe they can control the woman’s life can expect higher penalties. The adjustment should also apply to acts directed against the transgender or intersex identity of people. That was “symbolic identity politics”, criticized the judge Federal Court of Justice, Angelica Allgayer. Criminal law is the wrong place for that.

Editorial office beck-aktuell, April 18, 2023 (dpa).

Related Links

On the subject on the internet

The draft law of the federal government (BT-Drs.: 20/5913) can be found on the website of the German Bundestag.

From the beck-online database

Kreck/Krings, abolish substitute imprisonment, Soon 2022, 440

From the news archive

Criticism in the Bundestag of halving the replacement prison sentence, report by the beck-aktuell editorial team from March 16, 2023, becklink 2026474

Hearing: Experts largely reject the lifting of the replacement prison sentence, report by the beck-aktuell editorial team from April 5th, 2019, becklink 2012774

