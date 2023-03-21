The aid organization “Doctors Without Borders” warns of an impending drug shortage if the new free trade agreement between the EU and India is implemented as planned. “The regulations sought by the EU would be a major problem for the care of our patients worldwide,” said the expert on access to medicines, Melissa Scharwey, the Evangelical Press Service (epd) in Berlin. Like the global market, “Doctors Without Borders” is dependent on generics produced in India, she said after the end of the fourth round of negotiations on the agreement.

Generics are cheaper replacement drugs that have the same effectiveness as the original and can only be produced after patent protection has expired. Scharwey criticized that the EU was trying to further strengthen the monopoly position of the pharmaceutical companies in the negotiations and was ignoring health needs. To this end, they are pushing for patent standards for India that go far beyond the regulations of the World Trade Organization. “Doctors Without Borders” sees this as an attempt to prevent India from producing medicines “that are necessary for us, but also for India itself and for many poorer countries and their health systems”.

The organization called on the EU to keep commitments made in previous negotiations. The federal government is also responsible for influencing the EU position. “But India must also consistently reject the provisions and ensure that the Indian generics industry continues to be protected,” said the expert.

90 percent of the HIV generic drugs used by “Doctors Without Borders” come from India, as do more than half of the hepatitis C drugs, around 30 percent of all vaccines and a third of the tuberculosis drugs used. “If these drugs are eliminated, it would fatally restrict our work,” said Scharwey.

The patent protection for key tuberculosis drugs will expire this year, the expert said. The Indian generics manufacturers could therefore achieve “incredible progress for global supply”. But this is threatened by the EU position. According to the UN, more than 1.6 million people died from tuberculosis in 2021, although the infectious disease is treatable.

According to Scharwey, it would be primarily poorer countries that would suffer from the possible free trade agreement. “In the case of HIV, for example, countries in southern Africa such as Zimbabwe and Botswana would be affected; in the case of tuberculosis, countries such as India itself, Indonesia and Pakistan would be particularly affected.” But even in Europe, fewer and fewer affordable medicines are available and many patients are dependent on Indian generics. “However, the priority of the EU and the federal government is obviously to protect the industrial interests of companies worth billions.”