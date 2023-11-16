Expert Maryna Bilonozho told about Christmas and New Year tours

Winter holidays are just around the corner. And, despite the war, both adults and children look forward to Christmas (which will be celebrated in Ukraine from this year according to the New Julian calendar) and the New Year. Even more than before, people appreciate every moment of life, the opportunity to communicate with relatives and friends, as well as to see the world. So they are already starting to make plans.

Are winter holiday trips abroad popular nowadays? Which tours are worth paying attention to and why? What do you need to know so that the trip is interesting and brings only positive emotions? “FACTS” asked about all this tourism expert, daughter-in-law of People’s Artists of Ukraine Svitlana and Vitaliy Bilonozhko Maryna Bilonozhko.

“The pre-Christmas fair is a really special mood”

— Marino, which Christmas and New Year’s tours are popular this year?

— These are primarily Christmas markets in Krakow, Prague, Dresden, Paris, Amsterdam and Vienna. Each European country offers its own unique programs. These are performances by jugglers, plays, jazz concerts accompanied by hot, aromatic and delicious mulled wine. You can even visit three cities (for example, Vienna, Salzburg and Munich) in one tour and see different fairs and enjoy their flavor. After all, every fair has a history spanning more than one century.

Many tourists choose exotic warm countries for their winter vacation, and those who like to ski go to the ski resorts of Turkey, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Austria, Poland, Finland… And, of course, our domestic ski resorts are worth paying attention to.

Christmas trips to Europe are usually bus routes, and exotic tours, say to the Dominican Republic or Mexico, actually start from Warsaw – I mean charter flights.

— Will it be possible to feel the atmosphere of winter holidays in warm regions?

– So. After all, hotels usually specially prepare New Year’s programs for vacationers. These are delicious festive dishes, fireworks, and a concert or show… Animators work for children, and a disco is arranged. At the entrance of Turkish and Egyptian hotels, a beautifully decorated Christmas tree awaits guests. Only there is no snow…

— The pre-Christmas atmosphere in European countries is usually fabulous. A few years ago I enjoyed it in Wroclaw. Shop windows are specially decorated at this time, residents of the city and its guests take pictures near the Christmas tree, the air smells of mulled wine. By the way, this drink is special in Wroclaw – with rum. And they drink it from mugs in the form of a boot. Every year the mug has a new design. There are connoisseurs who collect such boot mugs.

– The pre-Christmas fair is a really special mood. Once before Christmas I was in Munich. I remember the bright light of garlands everywhere, wooden houses decorated with lanterns and toys, where goodies and souvenirs are sold. The aromas of fresh baked goods and mulled wine, Bavarian sausages and gingerbread are all the aromas of Christmas. The fair takes place in the city center on the Marienplatz square. At certain hours, there are performances for children. And everyone who wants to can go ice skating on a specially equipped ice rink.

Various souvenirs can be purchased at fairs in European countries

“Incredibly interesting Christmas museum in Rothenburg”

– What a beauty!

— Among the goodies at Christmas markets, you can also taste punch, roasted chestnuts, almonds in sugar, crepes (pancakes in which you can wrap any filling). All this has a magical taste! Incredibly interesting museum of Christmas, which is located in Germany, in Rothenburg. By the way, he works all year round. But, of course, on the eve of Christmas, such an excursion gives special impressions. In the museum you can see collections of Santa Clauses and Nutcrackers, old Christmas tree decorations and postcards. There are toys in the exposition that are more than a hundred years old!

– Indeed, all this is worth seeing.

– Each country has its own traditions. But the main thing is that both children and adults dream of miracles. Gifts for which adults rush to fairs for relatives and friends are also a small miracle. So, if you are lucky enough to visit a Christmas market, bring someone you want to please, a handmade Christmas decoration, a decorative dish or house, a Christmas wreath, a nice cup of tea or coffee. Among the products, knitted warm socks and gloves are very popular. It is worth treating relatives and friends with gingerbread, lollipops, chocolate, Belgian waffles…

— Many children dream of visiting Santa Claus. What awaits them in his residence?

— These are impressions that last a lifetime. The residence is located in the town of Korvantur in Finland. You can get to the house where Santa Claus lives by snowmobile, because the roads are covered with snow. At the residence, guests are greeted by Santa’s helpers – elves and gnomes. The gnomes will invite the children to bake gingerbread cookies together or create some interesting craft with their own hands. And if the little one is a good helper, he will receive a diploma for graduating from the gnome school.

A special moment is the meeting with Santa. The child can express his wish to him or give him a card with him. It is also great happiness for children to take a photo with Santa. In addition, in Finland you can get to the Snow Queen’s Palace, which is a stylized ice hotel.

A trip to Finland on the eve of the winter holidays is a trip to a real fairy tale

“We, adults, should give children positive emotions whenever possible, because their childhood fell on such a difficult time”

— What advice would you give to those who want to enjoy the atmosphere of winter holidays in Europe?

– When going to the fair, take small change to pay for food, drinks and souvenirs. Paying with payment cards is not possible everywhere. And sellers may not be able to change large bills. So that you can feel comfortable when you are outdoors for a long time, wear comfortable shoes and appropriate clothing. If it’s going to be cold, you can’t do without a hat, scarf and gloves.

— Is it true that it is better to go not on Christmas itself, but the day before, because shops and restaurants are closed on holidays?

– It really is. On December 24-25, everything is closed, shopping is impossible. Christmas is a family holiday, and local residents usually celebrate it at home. Christmas markets usually start in early December. So, it’s time to enjoy the atmosphere of the winter holidays. I would advise you to plan your vacation for the Christmas holidays in advance, since already at the beginning of December there are practically no places in hotels, and it is problematic to buy plane tickets. I know that there are people who believe that now is not the time for rest, but Christmas is a holiday of miracles, the fulfillment of wishes, and we, adults, should, if possible, give children positive emotions, because their childhood fell on such a difficult time. A trip is the best gift for children and retired parents, because it will be remembered for a lifetime. Rest improves the psychological state, brings back to life, gives optimism – and this is extremely important today.

Among the travelers are women, often with children, and many married couples over sixty years old. These people, being in Ukraine, feel danger every day, live in constant stress. Therefore, positive emotions are necessary for everyone.

