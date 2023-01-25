[The Epoch Times, January 23, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Ning Haizhong and Luo Ya) During the Chinese New Year, the Chinese Communist Party’s CCTV Spring Festival Gala sketch appeared the role of “lying flat officials”, and the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection issued an article bombarding “lying flat cadres” “. Observers believe that various factors have caused officials at all levels of the CCP to fall into a state of lying flat and rotten, and the monkeys scattered before the trees fell, but the internal fighting did not stop. The CCP regime is actually on the brink of collapse.

The sketch “The Pit” portrays Director Hao, a “lying flat cadre” of the CCP who “doesn’t take responsibility or act, refuses to do it or dare to do it, and rolls up his sleeves to watch”. After the skit sparked heated discussions, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China issued a document in the early morning of the 22nd to cleanse the ground for the top leaders of the Communist Party of China, criticizing “lying-flat cadres” for deceiving themselves and harming others.

Yuan Hongbing, a well-known scholar living in Australia, told The Epoch Times on the 23rd that it is a common phenomenon for officials to lie flat now. There have been many reports of local officials being cut in salary. Many local administrative departments force officials to buy long-term bonds issued by the government to solve the financial crisis. Therefore, grassroots officials are laying low and slacking off.

Yuan Hongbing said that the official circles of the Communist Party of China have already scolded Xi Jinping. According to some friends in Beijing, many officials now openly scold them during meals. Especially those who died in their families during the great plague are scolding. Xi Jinping has reached a difficult time in governing.

On January 22, Yan Chungou, a senior commentator, posted on Facebook that Xi Jinping emphasized strict governance of the party at the plenary session of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection earlier, because there were signs of a loss of control within the party. Xi’s harsh words and intimidation to officials at all levels shows the seriousness of the problem.

The article believes that the cadres at all levels of the Communist Party of China have separated from Xi Jinping. One of the reasons is that Xi Jinping has repeatedly made mistakes in domestic and foreign affairs during his ten years in power, which disappointed officials. The second is because the central government has no money. If it has money, it can buy people’s hearts. If it has no money, it can’t satisfy the desires of officials. The third is that the current people are not easy to manage, and civil uprisings will happen at any time. Once the society is in turmoil, there is no money to buy it, and there are not enough stability maintenance teams to suppress it. Is it necessary for the grassroots cadres to use guns to defend the government office building?

Yan Chungou believes that the fourth reason why cadres at all levels are alienated is that they cannot see the future. Because the CCP runs counter to the fundamental interests of the people and is an enemy of the world‘s civilized countries, its collapse is only a matter of time. And the grassroots cadres are not stupid at all to contact the people every day. The cadres know how long a political party is deeply corrupt and has lost popular support, and how long it can last. Therefore, the hozens scatter before the trees fall, and no one is willing to work for the CCP.

The Great Plague Died Many Veteran Cadres During the “Two Sessions” Infighting or Major Events

In early December last year, the CCP authorities suddenly abandoned the zero-clearing policy without warning. The epidemic in China spread like a tsunami. Hospitals were full of patients, crematoriums lined up long, and many veteran CCP cadres were among the dead. According to information obtained by The Epoch Times from Tianming (pseudonym), a son of a high-ranking cadre in Beijing on January 6, Xi Jinping is now facing pressure within the party, including veteran military cadres who are scolding him behind his back.

Wei Jingsheng, chairman of the Overseas Joint Conference of Chinese Democracy Movement, told The Epoch Times on the 23rd that one of the current crises in the CCP is that the death rate from the epidemic is really serious. Many veteran cadres and scientists have died, and only a few have been announced. Of course, many civilians and old people died. “This situation should be true. It is true that the number of dead people is so large that they cannot be burned. This situation is common in funeral homes everywhere.”

Tian Ming, a son of a high-ranking cadre in Beijing, said that after the 20th CPC National Congress, when Li Qiang started to take over the economy and Cai Qi started to take over the propaganda, some people immediately dissatisfied. Since the new government team will take office normally by the two sessions in March, some people in the party want to make troubles at this time, and the people who plan are people close to Xi himself. “People around (Xi) seem to obey what they say, but in fact they don’t know what to think behind the scenes.”

Chen Chuangchuang, a doctor of law from St. John’s University and executive director of the National Committee of the China Democracy Party, told The Epoch Times on the 23rd that Xi Jinping was re-elected at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, but the internal struggle of the CCP cannot be stopped. “Just like Mao Zedong ascended to the pinnacle of prestige at the Ninth National Congress of the Communist Party of China, aren’t Lin Biao and Jiang Qing also fighting? People from different backgrounds promoted by Xi – the Fujian Gang, the Zhejiang Gang, and the Military Industry Gang, the infighting between (them) must be Yes, there is also the struggle between technocrats and party sticks. At least there will be (infighting) in both parts.”

Chen Chuangchuang believes that Xi Jinping is now in danger, and the way he falls may be Ceausescu’s style when the weather changes in Romania, or the Sui Yangdi style in China.

“His (Xi’s) cronies are very likely to rebel. Those people are loyal to him, saying that it is because Xi gave them benefits. When there is a conflict, the people sent by Xi will first stand up against him and then serve the new regime. , it is quite possible.”

Yuan Hongbing told The Epoch Times that the CCP regime has never been so dangerous as it is today. As long as there is a shock, its entire building may collapse. “On the surface, this building is very strong, because Xi’s cronies control all important nodes of the CCP’s power. In fact, people’s hearts are lost. As long as there is a sudden event that changes the balance of his power nodes, the building will collapse immediately. .”

However, Yuan Hongbing believes that many politicians in the Western world ignore the real crisis of the CCP intentionally or unintentionally. “If the West follows Trump’s proposal and Trumpist Pompeo’s plan to decouple from the CCP economically, isolate (the CCP) diplomatically, and fully support China‘s human rights movement politically, the CCP will soon It’s over. Although the United States and Europe seem to be tough on the CCP on the surface, they actually leave a lot of room for appeasement. They still want to take their time. They don’t understand that the CCP is now in a On the verge of a big collapse, I can’t see this, so I won’t take decisive measures.” ◇

