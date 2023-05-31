Expert Oleksandr Kovalenko argues that Ukraine has the best air defense in the world

On the night of May 30, the Russian occupiers used 31 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones during another attack on Ukraine. 29 drones were shot down by air defense forces. In fact, it was the third missile-drone attack on Kyiv in just one day, and all of them were repulsed thanks to the air defense forces. Currently, Ukraine has the best air defense in the world. The best by a number of indicators. “Evil Odessa” writes about this in his Telegram channel military expert Oleksandr Kovalenko.

«Ukrainian specialists have the richest experience in repelling unified, combined and wave-like attacks in real combat conditions. No army in the world has such experienced air defense personnel who not only have experience in repelling missile attacks, but also have been doing it for more than a year with means that are technically and technologically lagging behind the modern challenges of war and significantly inferior to the means of defeating the enemy. Literally on the eve of the war, a wave of “betrayal” swept through the information space of Ukraine on the topic that Ukrainian air defense is not ready and unable to repel the Russian threat, and that we urgently need Patriot air defense systems, “Iron Dome” and other high-tech and high-tech wonders of foreign air defense and anti-missile defense .

However, I then wrote in my publication that Ukraine has the most combat-capable air defense in Europe, if compared with each country separately, and not within the framework of NATO. At that time, before the war, there was no European country that could match our air defense potential. But, despite the quantitative potential and echeloning, our air defense mainly consisted of morally and technically outdated samples of the USSR era.”

As of now in the Russian Federation, the expert adds, there are colossal losses, both in combat aviation and among pilots, Russian pilots refuse to fly on combat missions to Ukraine, cadets do this, and airstrikes are mostly carried out on the territory of Ukraine from Russian airspace.

«But even this is not the main thing, but the fact that the Ukrainian air defense forces, before receiving the entire range of high-tech means, such as the Patriot and SAMP/T air defense systems, performed a titanic job of maintaining control over our airspace and developed unique countermeasures algorithms. To date, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces have developed algorithms to counter all types of Russian missiles. In addition, algorithms for the destruction of Shahed-136 have been worked out. We have studied the vulnerabilities of each of these missiles and worked out methods of countermeasures, reaction to each type of launch and the use of certain means of destruction that are the most effective. But this became possible not only thanks to modern means of air defense. Let me explain what I mean.

One of the best air defense in the Middle East in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi army is armed with more than 100 Patriot air defense systems. In turn, during the confrontation with the Yemeni Houthis, missiles launched on the territory of Saudi Arabia were not always intercepted. That is, the presence of high-tech anti-aircraft defense is not yet a guarantee of complete security, and much is decided by both the professionalism of the operators and the general approach to the construction of echelons.

Now we can say with confidence that the construction of the echelon is exemplary in Kyiv and the region. The air defense system built around and in the capital demonstrates the highest level of effectiveness in countering missile and drone threats. Unfortunately, due to a lack of funds, it is not yet possible to create similar echelons in other million-dollar cities. But that’s it for now“.

