[Expert Talk | Strengthen and consolidate the current economic recovery and good trend, China’s economy will continue to rebound and improve in 2024]- National Development and Reform Commission

Experts from the National Information Center have spoken out about China’s economic outlook for 2024, expressing confidence in the continuous rebound and improvement of the country’s economy. According to Wei Qijia, Director of the Industrial Economic Research Office of the Economic Forecasting Department, the Central Economic Work Conference has proposed measures to promote stability, maintain steady growth, and improve employment prospects.

The experts emphasized the importance of proactivity and enterprising in implementing policies that are conducive to stabilizing expectations, growth, and employment. They also highlighted the need to transform methods, adjust structures, improve quality, and increase efficiency to strengthen the foundation of stability and improvement in China’s economy.

Wei Qijia stated that “promoting stability” and “establishing first and then breaking” are important principles and guidelines for economic work in 2024. He expressed optimism about China’s economic development in 2024, stating that the country’s economy will definitely maintain a sustained recovery trend.

This positive outlook from experts at the National Information Center provides reassurance about China’s economic prospects in the coming year. With a focus on stability, growth, and proactive measures, the experts believe that China’s economy will continue to rebound and improve in 2024.

Share this: Facebook

X

