Home » [Expert Talk | Strengthen and consolidate the current economic recovery and good trend, China’s economy will continue to rebound and improve in 2024]- National Development and Reform Commission
News

[Expert Talk | Strengthen and consolidate the current economic recovery and good trend, China’s economy will continue to rebound and improve in 2024]- National Development and Reform Commission

by admin

Experts from the National Information Center have spoken out about China’s economic outlook for 2024, expressing confidence in the continuous rebound and improvement of the country’s economy. According to Wei Qijia, Director of the Industrial Economic Research Office of the Economic Forecasting Department, the Central Economic Work Conference has proposed measures to promote stability, maintain steady growth, and improve employment prospects.

The experts emphasized the importance of proactivity and enterprising in implementing policies that are conducive to stabilizing expectations, growth, and employment. They also highlighted the need to transform methods, adjust structures, improve quality, and increase efficiency to strengthen the foundation of stability and improvement in China’s economy.

Wei Qijia stated that “promoting stability” and “establishing first and then breaking” are important principles and guidelines for economic work in 2024. He expressed optimism about China’s economic development in 2024, stating that the country’s economy will definitely maintain a sustained recovery trend.

This positive outlook from experts at the National Information Center provides reassurance about China’s economic prospects in the coming year. With a focus on stability, growth, and proactive measures, the experts believe that China’s economy will continue to rebound and improve in 2024.

See also  Meeting center in Lauenburg: With hand and heart for refugees | > - >

You may also like

Marriages that build tourism

ROUNDUP 2: Federal government wants to increase ticket...

Prosecution bans meeting with Song Young-gil due to...

Video: Are you going to El Paso? The...

Edicto Ovidio Duave Valencia – Chocó7días.com

Criminal Lao Rongzhi was executed in accordance with...

Report: iPad Pro receives MagSafe – concrete implementation...

Wehbe pledges to confront “public auction brokers” in...

Hollywood actor’s son charged with murder after police...

Day laborer was shot dead outside a farm...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy