[NTD Times, Beijing time, January 04, 2023]As the epidemic worsens in China, public health experts sound the alarm about XBB, one of the variants of Omicron, and more and more studies show that people who have been vaccinated repeatedly More susceptible to XBB, and constant vaccinations will drive the rapid evolution of the COVID virus.

According to a Jan. 1 editorial in The Wall Street Journal, recent peer-reviewed research suggests that the policy of frequently giving vaccinated people booster shots to combat new variants is accelerating the spread of the virus. mutation, which actually accelerated the spread of the virus.

Allysia Finley’s article draws on research in Nature and The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) on the ongoing development of new vaccine boosters to combat evolving Questions have been raised as to the wisdom of the approach with the new strain of COVID-19.

Finley noted that if she reads the argument correctly, human efforts have resulted in a situation similar to antibiotic-resistant bacteria, “where we are teaching viruses how to evade the weapons we use to fight viral spread.”

Despite the danger of developing resistant bacteria, we use antibiotics because doing so saves lives, Finley said. However, “we use them when necessary and in moderation”. But not doing that with a COVID vaccine could be a huge mistake.

“Instead of focusing our immunity-boosting efforts on those most at risk, we’re pursuing a risk-agnostic universal vaccination strategy,” Finley explained, “which accelerates the mutation process and essentially wastes our Temporary advantage (a helpful vaccine) against the virus.”

Until the Omicron arrives in November 2021, there are only four variants to watch: Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Gamma. But the Omicron gave birth to countless offspring, many of which suddenly appeared in different parts of the world with some of the same mutations.

“Such rapid and simultaneous emergence of multiple variants is unprecedented,” said a study published in the journal Nature on December 19, 2022. “The virus appears to have mutated to allow it to spread more easily and escape Antibodies from vaccines and previous infections.”

Research also suggests that vaccines do a good job of training the immune system to remember and knock down the original strain of the virus. But when new and significantly different strains of the virus emerge, the immune system’s response is less effective.

It’s unclear whether XBB is more deadly than other variants, but it has been able to evade antibodies from previous infections and vaccines, as well as existing monoclonal antibody treatments. Current herd immunity and BA.5 vaccine boosts against infection with Omicron’s serial variants “may not be effective,” the Nature study said.

And what’s particularly worrying is that people who have been vaccinated multiple times are even more susceptible to XBB. On December 17, 2022, the Cleveland Clinic, one of the world‘s most famous medical institutions, published a study on MedRxiv, a medical preprint database, which found that the risk of infection with COVID-19 increased over time, and increases with increasing vaccine doses. The more booster needles you get, the higher your susceptibility.

People who received a three-dose booster shot were 3.4 times more likely to contract COVID than those who were not vaccinated, while those who received two doses were 2.6 times more likely to become infected, the study showed.

Discussing the results, the study authors said current vaccine strategies must be reassessed. If the goal of a vaccine is to stop the spread of the virus, the opposite is actually the case. “The more vaccinated you are, the more likely you are to get COVID”.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Li Zhaoxi/Editor in charge: Lin Qing)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2023/01/04/a103616711.html