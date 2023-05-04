Experts, academics and educators warn of the potential dangers of an artificial intelligence robot

Mohamed Sharky

About three months or more, the conversation began among experts and specialists in the field, and it is a robot that works with artificial intelligence (ChatGPT), which is trained on a huge amount of information and data, and is able to process it, generate it, and supply it to those who request it in a few seconds. ). GPT) using the OpenAl language

It can answer all the questions and information required of it, and it can also hold conversations with its user, provide explanations, and provide the person with whom it is interlocuting with information and programming instructions in various programmed languages, and it also translates natural languages ​​into symbols.

That is why it has become a source of concern for experts, academics, and educators, because it facilitates theft of data and electronic messages, which makes personal information and sensitive data lawful, which necessitates contacting the company responsible for its operation to delete it for maintenance.

And this robot with artificial intelligence, when someone writes a text and then clicks on a button, provides him in a few seconds with a new picture of what he wrote, and thus he can create a huge wealth of new content, and this is what made him a great concern for the education sector in particular because it perpetuates the phenomenon of fraud And makes it exacerbated, which appeared in the circles of educated youth with the development of communication via the World Wide Web by means of cellular phones. There is no doubt that the use of this robot technology will make matters worse, as it is said, something that threatens the destruction of educational systems by disrupting academic achievement resulting from relying on artificial intelligence instead of using natural intelligence.

The question is, to what extent can this robot be able to reach by means of its artificial intelligence? Is it possible to control it in order to reduce its negative effects that experts, academics and educators fear???